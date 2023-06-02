BELTON — A bunch of Central Texas ballplayers got in their final cuts representing their high school clubs Friday night in the Super Centex Victory Bowl softball and baseball games at Mary Hardin-Baylor’s Red Murff Complex.

In the softball game, the Red team picked up a 9-3 win over Blue, aided by some clutch base knocks.

Red had RBI hits from Lake Belton’s Hannah Jensen, Bruceville-Eddy’s Kenzi Olivares, Troy’s Lily Garcia, China Spring’s Hadyn Shoots and Crawford’s Kenzie Jones in the win. Shoots had an RBI double in the third and a two-run double in the fifth.

Waco High’s Asharah Thibodeaux drove in all three of Blue’s runs.

Meanwhile, the Blue team rolled to a 9-0 shutout win over the Red in the eighth annual Victory Bowl baseball game at Red Murff Field.

Even the Blue team’s outs proved productive, as their first three runs of the night came courtesy of RBI groundouts from Brayden Pick of Robinson, Nate Tucker of Granger and Bowdy Shane of Lorena.

Winners of the Gene Pemberton Servant’s Heart Awards were Granger’s Tucker in baseball and Kerens’ Madison Brumit in softball.