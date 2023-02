When the best converge, it’s a win-win. Some might even call it a Victory (as in Victory Bowl).

The Heart of Texas Fellowship of Christian Athletes announced the rosters for the annual Super Centex Victory Bowl all-star games on Sunday. Among the Central Texas stars who will take part in the 15th annual football game on June 3 at Waco ISD Stadium are former Super Centex Defensive Player of the Year Joe Gutshall of Lorena, Midway standout running back Dom Hill, Wortham’s record-setting ball carrier Tanner Bean, and Crawford do-it-all utility back Breck Chambers.

Baylor signee John Youens of Bosqueville and Texas signee Nikolas Sanders of University will play in the 8th annual Victory Bowl baseball game for the Blue team. The Red squad has no shortage of talent either, including a trio of players from China Spring’s state-ranked squad: Trevor Black, Brenan Daniel and Jase Garrett.

Crawford’s Kenzie Jones, the reigning Super Centex Player of the Year in softball, heads up the Red team for the Victory Bowl, alongside her longtime catcher Haley Holmes. A New Mexico signee, Jones went 29-2 with a 1.13 ERA in the circle last year for the Class 2A state champion Lady Pirates.

The baseball and softball games are pegged for June 2 at the Red Murff Complex on the campus of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton.

China Spring High School will host the second annual Victory Bowl basketball games on June 1. Those rosters feature plenty of hot-shooting local talent as well, including Mexia’s Michaiah Miller, Bosqueville’s Niki Clark and Valley Mills’ Reese Brittain for the girls’ game, and Lorena’s Keegan Rowell, Midway’s Braylen McDade and Connally’s Jelani McDonald for the boys. McDonald is last year's Super Centex Player of the Year and a Texas football signee.

Midway’s Miriam Williams, the reigning Super Centex Player of the Year, will represent the Pantherettes once more in the 10th annual volleyball game June 3 at University High School. Williams will play for the Blue, and will be opposed by the likes of Troy’s Raylee Poff and West’s Marley Gerik from the Red team.