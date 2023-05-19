The lightning just wasn't going to let up.

Inclement weather forced the suspension of the West-Lorena baseball series in Game 2, as West led 9-1 in the middle of the sixth in the Region III-3A quarterfinal matchup on Friday night at Midway.

The game will resume at that point at 2 p.m. Saturday.

At end of the first delay, the contest resumed following a little over an hour break with the Trojans leading 4-1 after five. West wasted no time in tacking on more runs.

Lorena starter Bowdy Shane returned to the hill and gave up a one-out walk to leftfielder Jacob Boggs then an error allowed DH Braxton Davis to reach and another walk to shortstop Easton Paxton loaded the bases.

West second baseman Easton Rinewalt delivered an RBI single over the middle to score Boggs. That spelled the end of Shane's outing, bringing in Tyler Liming from right field.

A walk to West catcher Gus Crain kept the bases loaded. A pair of wild pitches brought in Davis and Paxton and a two out-error on a throw from the Leopard catcher to third allowed Rinewalt and Crain to dash home. A groundout finally ended the frame but the sirens went off again as Lorena prepared to bat.

With a blanket of slate gray overhead, a sliver of blue and pink in the horizon, Trojans starter Kade Bing made quick work of the Leopards with three consecutive 1-2-3 innings, allowing just one run on three hits and two hit-by-pitches, while striking out eight before the delay came.

Shane opened up the game with a pair of ground outs and a strikeout for a 1-2-3 top of the first that expended only six pitches. Bing fanned the side in the bottom of the inning to match.

The Trojans began to take some cracks in the second as third baseman Kane Mayhue and centerfielder Tyler Ray drove a pair of two-out singles up the middle to lead off the inning. A walk to leftfielder Jacob Boggs loaded the bases but designated hitter Braxton Davis tapped a slow roller down the first base line to strand them.

In the bottom of the second Leopards catcher Caleb Carrizales led off with a single to right but was forced out at second on a fielder's choice as second baseman Tate Robinson put one down in front of Bing in the green. Following a strikeout to the DH Carlos Escobedo, Robinson was picked off on the way to second on the pickoff relay to end the inning.

West broke onto the board in the third thanks to some Lorena miscues. Trojans shortstop Easton Paxton led off with a single to left and catcher Gus Crain reached on an error as line drive to third popped up and out of the glove of Austin Evans for the bobble.

Bing ground out to first to advance the runners then a balk on Shane scored Paxton to give West a 1-0 edge.

It didn't take long for the Trojans to extend their lead after a 1-2-3 bottom of the third. Davis drove an RBI double down the left field line to score Ray, who reached on a single two at-bats prior. Paxton followed up to bring in the DH on another single to left, advancing to second on the throw home, which was not in time.

The shortstop proceeded to steal third and a wild pitch gave West run No. 4.

The Leopards got a runner on in the bottom frame as shortstop Jackson Generals took a hit-by-pitch and advanced to second on an errant pickoff throw but a fly ball to right send him back to the dugout.

Lorena finally got a run across in the bottom of the fifth. Shane bobbed a two-out single to right then took second on a wild pitch. Leopards right fielder Tyler Liming then engaged in a 12-pitch battle with Bing, fouling off five straight on a 2-2 count before mailing one deep to left for an RBI double. Leftfielder Landon Harris took another plunk to bring up the tying run in centerfielder Kasen Taylor but a popup to first for the foul out ended the inning.

The lightning delay was called soon after.