After humbling loss, No. 24 Bears seek to learn from it, then forget about it

Selective amnesia can be an effective tool for the modern athlete.

Case in point: When Baylor junior guard Sarah Andrews was initially asked about the Bears’ game “the other night,” she responded, “What game? What are you talking about?”

Obviously Andrews and sarcasm are fast friends. Neither she nor any of her teammates have forgotten the sting of Sunday’s 75-54 loss to Arizona. But hitting Control-X and erasing the frustration over that defeat is part of the process of playing college basketball. Another game, another day awaits.

“I think the vibe is, how do we prepare for Long Beach now, you know? We lost to Arizona, we moved on and we’re ready to prepare for the next game,” Andrews said.

The 24th-ranked Bears (8-3) will look to turn the page when they face Long Beach State (5-4) in their final nonconference game at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Ferrell Center.

It’s not all about forgetting for Baylor. If you touch a hot stove and you fail to learn from that mistake, you’ve accomplished nothing. That Arizona game — the Bears’ third loss in four meetings with fellow Top 25 teams this season — exposed several areas of concern. Baylor committed 19 turnovers against the Wildcats’ rugged, physical full-court press. The Bears also got manhandled in the paint at times and missed some defensive rotations, as Arizona shot 47.5 percent from the floor.

Baylor coach Nicki Collen found no shortage of correctable mistakes when she watched the tape of the Arizona game. But perhaps what she gleaned most from that film study was this: She recognized a Wildcat team that was playing with passion, playing with something to prove. Arizona had gotten thumped, 77-50, two games prior on its home court by another Big 12 team in Kansas. So, the Wildcats looked like a team who desperately wanted to dodge a repeat of that Jayhawk humbling.

Guess what? Now the Bears are in Arizona’s hi-tops.

“So, we talked about the mistakes that we made,” Collen said. “And I think some of that is (the fact that it’s the) biggest stage we've been on. (It was the) biggest stage for some of those players getting those types of minutes. And an opponent who had been embarrassed by a Big 12 opponent at home. And I just think that that was a big wake up call for Arizona. I thought they were … just tougher than us. So, a lot of room for growth, but certainly we're not packing it in.”

Collen said that Arizona resembled Michigan in terms of the most physical teams the Bears have faced this season. The Bears walked away from that bumper-car battle with a few casualties, too. Usual starters Jaden Owens, Aijha Blackwell and Caitlin Bickle are all day-to-day with varying degrees of pain or injuries, Collen said.

The visiting 49ers are playing their first road game since Dec. 8 when they defeated Nevada, 68-57, in Reno. Long Beach is paced by senior guard Malia Bambrick, who leads three players averaging double-figure scoring at 13.2 points per game. Long Beach shouldn’t necessarily be fazed by Baylor’s Top 25 ranking, as this will mark the 49ers’ third game against a ranked opponent this year, after earlier losses to Gonzaga and Arizona.

Baylor freshmen Darianna Littlepage-Buggs and Bella Fontleroy perhaps have the most to learn among the players in Collen’s regular rotation. Like most rookies, their production sees more peaks and valleys than the average Sherpa. Buggs, for example, followed a career-high 30-point effort against Tennessee State with a meager two-point showing against Arizona. Fontleroy has twice been named Big 12 Freshman of the Week, but she’s also had stretches where she has struggled, especially in the first halves of games.

Just like everyone else on the team, Baylor’s freshmen know they’ve got to absorb the brunt of the Arizona beating, and figure out how to not let it happen again.

“We’ve got to grow from it,” Buggs said. “We can’t just dwell on it, but just take the stuff that we maybe didn’t do so good on and put it into practice, work on it, fix it, go to the next game. I think just learning from it, but also short memory. You can’t dwell, it’s in the past, so you take from that game and put it forward and work on what you need to work on.”

Following Wednesday’s game, Baylor will take some time off for the Christmas holidays. The Bears return to the court for the Big 12 opener Dec. 31 at home against TCU.

Bear Facts

Baylor will hold several pregame activities for fans Wednesday, beginning at 2 p.m., including a face painter, photos with Santa and an ornament giveaway. Additionally, fans are encouraged to bring a teddy bear for the halftime Care Bear Toss, which will benefit the McLane Children’s Hospital in Temple.