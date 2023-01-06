Andrews, Bears look to keep good vibes going at Kansas

Can the ocean get any bigger for Sarah Andrews?

She sure hopes so.

The Baylor guard splashed in jumpers all over the place in the 23rd-ranked Bears’ 81-70 win over No. 17 Oklahoma on Tuesday night. She put up a career-high 30 points, including five 3-pointers, and her confidence is absolutely brimming right now.

“There’s just something about when you see one go in, and then two,” Andrews said. “I think the hoop just got bigger, honestly. The last one I shot, I really didn’t even look at the rim. I just felt like it was going in. it was just one of those things where I was like, I’ve worked on it, I have it in my bag, and I was like, ‘This is what you do.’ That’s the games I like to play.”

Andrews and the Bears (11-3 overall, 2-0 in the Big 12) will try to keep the good vibes going when they play their second Top 25 road game this week, facing No. 21 Kansas in Lawrence on Saturday.

Andrews has emerged as something of the Bears’ go-to option offensively. The junior from Irving MacArthur leads the Bears in scoring at 14.4 points per game and in 3-point baskets with 32. Her smooth ballhandling allows her the space to get up her shot against even some of the Big 12’s stickiest defenders.

With Aijha Blackwell still out with injury and Dre’Una Edwards still hoping for a waiver from Kentucky to be able to play this season, Andrews will likely continue to be Baylor’s most consistent No. 1 option. That said, while head coach Nicki Collen loves the swagger Andrews is playing with right now, she also wants Baylor’s offense to be one that seeks out the open shooter, whoever that might be.

“I think what Sarah needs to do is feel every game out,” Collen said. “She needs to know, when we need 14 assists out of her like we did against Long Beach, and when we need 30 points. I’ll continue to say this: She made really big shots for us, and she made tough shots. I don't want her to fall in love with that, because I think there's times when the best thing she can do is get a paint touch for us. And get it to an open shooter, drop it off, really attack the paint and hit a roller (on the pick-and-roll).”

Honestly, that really hasn’t been an issue for this Baylor team. If the Bears have established any type of identity, it’s one of unselfishness. They lead the Big 12 in assists per game and also in percentage of assisted baskets, and four other active players besides Andrews are also averaging double-figure scoring.

They’ll likely need everyone to be hitting to knock off the Jayhawks (12-1, 2-0). Kansas is 8-0 at Allen Fieldhouse this year, and the team’s only loss on the season was an 85-79 triple-overtime defeat at Nebraska. Brandon Schneider’s team can also claim an impressive 77-50 road whipping of 15th-ranked Arizona, the same Arizona team that hammered Baylor in a neutral-site game 10 days later.

Kansas will be a vastly different kind of team than what Baylor faced in Norman Tuesday night, but no less of a challenge. Whereas Oklahoma liked to get out and run, to shoot 3s even in transition, KU attacks teams with arms and legs and elbows everywhere. Collen called the Jayhawks’ length “a huge, huge challenge,” starting with 6-6 senior center Taiyanna Jackson.

“Your worries are totally different,” Collen said. “Not any less or more significant, because you worry about Oklahoma’s pace and ability to shoot the 3. We got outrebounded by OU and we’re getting ready to play a team that ranks seventh in the nation in rebounding. And Jackson seems to go get almost 20 every game. Their length … has been so good.”

Jackson will undoubtedly be a load for BU’s post defenders. She averages 15.8 points on 65.6% shooting while also snagging 12.6 rebounds and turning away 2.69 shots a night.

But what was perhaps most impressive about Baylor’s win over the Sooners in Norman is that the Bears got it done shorthanded. Several players were saddled with foul trouble in the game, leading to some little-used or even never-used lineups. Catarina Ferreira, who primarily plays on the wing for the Bears, saw action at the power forward spot. Erika Porter played 11 minutes, her most since logging 17 in a Dec. 4 win over Houston Christian, and gave the Bears some much-needed energy in the paint, with the likes of Caitlin Bickle, Darianna Littlepage-Buggs and Bella Fontleroy battling foul trouble.

“It feels great, because in the past, I wasn’t getting a lot of minutes,” Porter said. “And it’s really important to be ready at all times. So, I know this game was important. I know what I had to do, and I know I had to know my role. “

A year ago at this time, Baylor was staring an 0-2 hole in the face and found itself searching for answers, Collen admitted. It feels a lot different being 2-0, to be sure. But the Bears can’t start to relax, even for a moment.

“I’d be lying if I said it’s not better to be 2-0,” Collen said. “I think we were sitting here last year soul-searching. ... But all it means is we’re not playing catch-up right now. The league is so good, and there is so much parity. … So, we’re just going to continue to try to grind and figure out against each team what we have to be able to do to compete with them. We’ll be the underdog again (against Kansas), and we’ve got to keep competing. We’ve got to keep that chip on our shoulder.”

Andrews, for one, can’t wait for another big stage against a Top 25 foe. Will she go for 30 again? Maybe, maybe not. But scoring a bunch of points doesn’t mean as much to her as doing what it takes to ensure Baylor outscores the Jayhawks.

“My biggest development is, I think, confidence and just knowing you’ve got to bring it every night,” she said. “There’s going to be games where you’ve got to take over, and there’s going to be some games where you score 10 or zero or two. It’s just about doing whatever you need to do and not being afraid to get on my team and be like, ‘Hey, we’ve got to get it together,’ and pick us up in moments when we feel like we’re down and just being that leader that I need to be.”

Bear Facts

Baylor has won the past 17 games it has played against Kansas, dating back to the 2013-14 season. … Saturday’s game is the first Top 25 women’s game at Allen Fieldhouse since No. 1 Baylor beat the 17th-ranked Jayhawks, 82-60, in January 2013. Brittney Griner scored 33 points for Baylor in that game. … The Bears have won 12 straight Big 12 games dating back to last year and are 17-1 in their past 18 conference games, after an 0-2 start to the 2021-22 conference season.