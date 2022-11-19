Backcourt speeds MCC Highlassies past Roadrunners, 79-60

LUFKIN — The 17th-ranked McLennan Highlassies got a combined 44 points from their starting backcourt of Miannah Little and Chelsea Wooten to splash past Angelina, 79-60, in the Angelina Classic on Saturday.

Wooten led the way for the Highlassies (6-1) with 24 points, nailing 5 of 12 shots from 3-point range. Little hit for 20 points on 7 of 10 from the field and 4 of 4 from the line.

Bineta Diatta pocketed nine points and 11 rebounds for MCC, which trailed by two points after one quarter of play but opened up a 16-point advantage by the end of the third.

Angelina’s Marie Kenembeni led the Roadrunners with 15.

MCC has won six in a row since an overtime loss to Blinn to open the season. The Highlassies will host Odessa on Monday at 5:30 p.m.