Balanced Bears blast Texas Tech, 79-59, for 27th straight win in series

LUBBOCK — On a day when Texas Tech honored its 1993 national championship team, Baylor reminded the folks in West Texas that those days are long gone.

The Bears put five players in double-digit scoring and controlled the game with energy and effort in the paint, claiming a 79-59 win over the Lady Raiders before a crowd of 8,235 on alumni day at the United Supermarkets Arena. Baylor extended its winning streak to 27 consecutive games over Tech, dating back to the 2011 season.

It was a strong bounce-back win for Baylor (14-6 overall, 5-3 Big 12) after last Sunday’s home loss to Texas. Three of BU’s five wins in conference play have come on the road.

The Bears didn’t necessarily burn Tech (15-6, 3-5) with sharp outside shooting, as they hit just 4 of 19 (21.1%) from 3-point range. But they “got downhill,” as head coach Nicki Collen is fond of saying, and kept the pressure on the Lady Raiders by rolling toward the bucket. Baylor outscored Tech in the paint, 36-28.

Baylor got back to displaying beautiful balance, too. Not only did five players score in double figures, but a sixth player was just a basket away from that output, as Ja’Mee Asberry finished with eight points to go with three steals. Jaden Owens and Darianna Littlepage-Buggs led the way with 16 points each, while Buggs also collected 10 rebounds for her team-best eighth double-double of the season.

For Owens, it marked a breakout offensive effort. The senior point guard had been held scoreless in each of Baylor’s past two games, but she was far more aggressive in looking for her shot in this one. She shook off the pain from a first-quarter collision from Tech’s Katie Ferrell, and continued to take it to the hoop after her return to the court. She was 6 of 8 from the foul line, and also delivered three assists.

“I thought they were trying to pressure Jaden and she got downhill,” Collen said. “We talked at halftime, we’ve got to stop being cute and stop showing off our crossovers and all our moves, and use our speed and athleticism and give a little hesi (hesitation dribble) and go. Because I just didn’t think they could guard us in space.”

Littlepage-Buggs didn’t take the court in the starting lineup for the first time this season, as she was replaced by fellow freshman Bella Fontleroy (10 points). But Buggs entered the game in the first quarter and gave the Bears an immediate spark off the bench. Buggs also blocked three shots on the day.

“I thought Buggs gave us a huge lift when she went in in the first quarter,” Collen said. “I thought Bella kind of sprained her ankle a little bit on her layup. I thought Buggs did an amazing job of getting on the offensive glass. We just weren’t getting extra possessions, and we weren’t shooting it well. I thought she did a really good job of giving us a little energy. I was really proud of them.”

Baylor led just 10-8 at the 4:25 mark of the opening quarter following a 15-footer from Caitlin Bickle. But the Bears pushed to an 18-12 lead by the end of the quarter, aided in part by a sweet feed from Sarah Andrews to Asberry for a layup in transition.

The Lady Raiders trimmed BU’s lead to 18-14 early in the second quarter on a putback by Bre’Amber Scott. But Baylor stayed patient and executed nicely in its half-court sets, and shot out to a double-digit lead by halftime at 36-26.

Scott entered the game as the Big 12’s leading scorer in conference games, and she still managed to get hers against Baylor, finishing with a game-best 22 points. But Collen was happy about the way her defenders made Scott work, as she shot just 7-of-23 from the field. Baylor outscored Tech by 21 points when Scott was on the floor.

The Lady Raiders made a worthy chase-down attempt of Baylor in the second half. Tech opened the third quarter on a 7-0 run, cutting Baylor’s lead to 36-33 on a well-executed pivot and score from Scott.

But Baylor responded in kind. The Bears dialed up their defensive intensity, and pushed back to a double-digit lead when Asberry poked away a steal and got loose for a layup. Tech trimmed the lead back under 10 later in the third quarter, but Baylor answered again. Owens scored on a slick scoop, and Buggs flashed to the hoop and scored on a feed from Bickle.

Then the Bears finished with a flourish, crushing Tech’s spirits by outscoring the Lady Raiders, 26-19, in the fourth quarter. Tech just couldn’t get enough stops to mount a run.

Andrews knocked down three 3-pointers for BU and tallied 13 points. Bickle gave her usual gritty effort, joining Buggs by tallying a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds to go along with three assists, a steal and a block.

“I talked to the team yesterday, I don’t know if they all really appreciate everything Caitlin Bickle brings to this team,” Collen said. “And 80 percent of what she brings to this team is not on the stat sheet. And her stats were really good tonight. But 80 percent of what she brings is not on the stat sheet. Because it doesn’t talk about her telling them how to help or when to help or to get off their player or to get off the screen. … She makes their life easier because they don’t have to think as much, you know?”

Jasmine Shavers chipped in 19 points and five rebounds for Tech, but she and Scott were the only two Tech players to hit in double figures. Baylor held the Lady Raiders to just 31.3% shooting.

Baylor will be back on the court Wednesday when it hosts Kansas (13-5, 3-4). The Bears will be trying for a season sweep of the Jayhawks.