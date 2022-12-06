Barnes, Highlanders outrun Eastfield, 107-64

The McLennan men’s basketball team turned in its second 100-point game of the season with a 107-64 win over Eastfield on Tuesday night at The Highlands.

AJ Barnes, the reigning conference player of the week, turned in a career-best performance for MCC (9-3), as the freshman had 20 points and 15 rebounds. His previous highs were 17 and 10.

The Highlanders had it clicking from the outset in this one and built a 28-point lead by halftime.

C.J. Hall and Jared Clawson scored 15 points apiece for MCC. Mason Lockhart and Omarion Smith joined the double figure-scoring fun with 10 apiece.

Eastfield was led by Tyler Jones’ 15 points.

MCC will take its holiday break before returning to the court Dec. 28 at home against Angelina.