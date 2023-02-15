Baylor's No. 1-ranked acrobatics and tumbling team swept all three weekly awards from the NCATA.

Kamryn Kitchens was named Athlete of the Week, Jordan Gruendler earned Specialist of the Week and Gianna Cameron garnered Freshman of the Week honors. It is the fourth time the Bears have swept the weekly accolades from the NCATA, doing so twice in 2021 and once in 2018.

Kitchens, a senior top and tumbler, competed in 10 heats overall as well as the team event at Trine. None of the scores from her heats earned below a 9.3.

Gruendler, a sophomore top, earned the award for her specialty in the Pyramid event. She and the Bears earned a perfect 10 for the inversion pyramid in heat one for the second week in a row, which she dubbed the “Tower of Terror” last year.

Cameron, a base and tumbler, competed in six heats as well as the team event, tying for the most heats a freshman has competed this season.

BU returns to the mat on Sunday against No. 14 Presbyterian with a 3 p.m. start time in the Ferrell Center.