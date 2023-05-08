The Baylor women’s basketball team has added a familiar face from a rival Big 12 school.

The Bears announced the addition of Iowa State guard Denae Fritz from the transfer portal on Monday. The 5-11 Fritz averaged 8.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and just under a block per game for the Cyclones in the 2022-23 season, while shooting 42.6% from the floor and 33.9% from 3-point range. She was a member of the Big 12’s All-Freshman Team.

She will have three seasons of eligibility remaining. Fritz played in only three games in the 2021-22 season due to injury after signing at Iowa State out of Maryville High School in Tennessee, and she redshirted that season.

“We are thrilled to welcome Denae and her family to the Baylor family,” Baylor coach Nicki Collen said in a statement. “Denae adds size, skill and toughness to our guard position that we had a chance to see up close and personal three times this past season.

"She's proven herself in this league as a member of the all-freshman team and we're excited to help develop her game further at both ends of the floor. Denae is a competitor on the court and an outstanding student and person off the court, and our fans will love her tenacity and heart."

Fritz is Baylor’s fourth transfer addition, joining fellow guards Jada Walker of Kentucky, Yaya Felder of Ohio and forward Madison Bartley of Belmont. The Bears also had three players transfer out in guard Jaden Owens, who landed at TCU, forward Kendra Gillispie, who will play for Arkansas State, and forward Erika Porter, who has yet to announce a destination.