Nicki Collen’s Baylor team has added some backcourt reinforcements.

The Bears have added two guards from the transfer portal, Jada Walker from Kentucky and Ohio’s Yaya Felder. Both confirmed the moves on their Instagram pages.

The 5-7 Walker will be a junior for the 2023-24 season. She made the SEC’s All-Freshman Team in 2021-22 and then this season she emerged as the Wildcats’ second-leading scorer. She averaged 12.9 points in the 2022-23 season to go along with averages of 3.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.6 steals per contest, leading the SEC in the latter.

Walker turned in one of her best performances in the SEC Tournament against Alabama, hitting for a career-best 24 points on 11-of-16 shooting while adding seven assists and six steals.

The southpaw is a product of Richmond, Va., where she led her Henrico High School to a state tournament berth as a junior while averaging 26.3 points per game. She chose Kentucky over the likes of Arizona, Michigan, North Carolina State and Mississippi State coming out of high school.

The 5-8 Felder is also entering her junior season in 2023-24. She brings a proven scoring pedigree, as she led the MAC this season at 22.0 points per game and finished eighth nationally. She shot 45.4% from the floor and 34.9% from 3-point range (59-of-169) while adding 5.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.2 steals per contest.

She pumped in a career-high 40 points in a Jan. 25 loss to Central Michigan, and went for 32 points and 11 rebounds in Ohio’s second meeting with Central Michigan in February.

Felder played her high school ball in Hartford, Conn., where she was an All-Connecticut player and the single-season scoring record holder for Conrad High School.

Felder and Walker give Collen’s team three transfer additions since the end of the season, joining Belmont forward Madison Bartley (14.1 ppg, 5.1 rpg). Felder and Walker join a BU backcourt that will be bringing back leading scorer Sarah Andrews (14.7 ppg) in addition to starting point guard Jaden Owens (8.0 ppg, 5.8 apg) and backups Jana Van Gytenbeek and Catarina Ferreira.

Baylor went 20-13 this season and lost to second-seeded Connecticut in the second round of the NCAA tournament.