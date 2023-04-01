The Baylor women’s basketball team has added some frontcourt help thanks to the incoming transfer of Belmont’s Madison Bartley.

Bartley, a 6-3 forward, announced the move via social media.

As a junior in the 2022-23 season, Bartley averaged 14.1 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 51.3% from the floor. She has the ability to stretch the floor as a big as well, knocking down 26 of 82 shots (31.7%) from 3-point range this season.

Bartley earned first-team All-Missouri Valley honors for the second straight year. She is 26 points away from reaching the 1,000-point milestone for her career.

A native of Kettering, Ohio, Bartley has one season of eligibility remaining. She’ll join Darianna Littlepage-Buggs, Bella Fontleroy, Aijha Blackwell, Kyla Abraham and Dre’Una Edwards as frontcourt options for Nicki Collen’s team in 2023-24.