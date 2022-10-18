Baylor women land at No. 18 in AP preseason poll

The Baylor women’s basketball team will open up the season ranked 18th, as that’s where the Bears landed in the Associated Press Top 25 Preseason Poll.

Baylor is coming off a 28-7 season in Nicki Collen’s first at the helm in Waco. The Bears claimed the program’s 12th consecutive Big 12 championship and nabbed a No. 2 seed for the NCAA tournament before being bounced by South Dakota in the second round.

Defending national champion South Carolina was a unanimous pick among the voters as the No. 1 team in the land. It’s the third straight season that Dawn Staley’s Gamecocks wore the label of preseason favorite. Stanford came in second in the voting, while Baylor’s Big 12 rival Texas was third. Vic Schaefer’s Longhorns brought in some high-level transfers, including Shaylee Gonzales from BYU and Sonya Morris from DePaul. No. 4 Iowa and No. 5 Tennessee rounded out the top five.

Other Big 12 teams ranked include Iowa State at No. 8 and Oklahoma at No. 15.

Baylor will play an exhibition game Nov. 3 against Southwest Baptist before opening the regular season Nov. 7 at home against Lamar.