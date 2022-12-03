Baylor women looking to clean up defense, rebounding issues

Not that Baylor wouldn’t run plenty of rebounding drills in practice anyway, but you’d better believe it’s been a significant focus this week.

Nicki Collen’s 21st-ranked Bears struggled to secure a rebound late in their 84-75 loss to Michigan in the championship game of the Gulf Coast Showcase in Florida last Sunday. Going forward, Baylor has to be better in that regard, Collen stressed.

“We’ve lost two games and given up too many offensive rebounds down the stretch of those games,” Collen said, recalling Baylor’s losses to Maryland and Michigan. “And some of them ended up being dead-ball rebounds, but it’s because we couldn’t squeeze the ball, we couldn’t come away with it. … We’ve got to fight in the paint.”

One of Baylor’s best rebounders is fifth-year senior forward Caitlin Bickle. Unfortunately for the Bears (5-2), she wasn’t on the court late in the game against the Wolverines. With 6:46 to play, Bickle was whistled for a charge and then subsequently was called for a technical foul for arguing the call. The tech went in the books as Bickle’s fifth foul, sending her to the bench.

“That was the first (time that’s happened) and it will be the last,” Bickle said. “I know Coach Nicki will be glad to hear that. … I should know better. I went into the locker room and was upset with myself more than anything. I told the team, that was on me. I need to be better as a fifth-year senior. Knowing the game and knowing myself, I needed to be better. moving forward, that’s not going to happen again.”

Some of Baylor’s struggles on the boards could be traced to the three-guard lineup the Bears generally employ, with Ja’Mee Asberry, Sarah Andrews and Jaden Owens on the floor together. None of those players is bigger than 5-8. Nevertheless, they’ve got to be willing to stick their nose into the fray and fight for loose balls and boards, Collen said.

“I told our guards, in a 100 combined minutes from our starting guards, they had two defensive rebounds between them,” Collen said. “You can’t play 100 minutes at those three positions and come away with two defensive rebounds. We know they’re not going to offensive rebound a ton, but there’s nothing that says they can’t get in there and battle and get defensive rebounds. So, that’s where we’ve got to make progress, if we’re going to play the small lineup.”

The advantage of that lineup is that it gives Baylor strong spacing on the floor. When those three guards are on the court along with Bickle and freshman forward Bella Fontleroy, it gives the Bears a potential 3-point shooter at every position, “really, for the first time since I’ve been here,” said the second-year BU coach Collen.

And, offensively, Baylor really had no issues in its Florida excursion. The Bears averaged 80.7 points per game on 48% shooting in their three games against Saint Louis, Villanova and Michigan. They found their range from 3-point land as well, shooting a respectable 36.3% in those games.

But the defense and rebounding left something to be desired, particularly against Michigan. Collen said that Baylor’s guards allowed too many opposing ballhandlers to scoot right around them to the hoop.

As for the rebounding, that’s mostly a mindset, and it’s just something Baylor must do better. Collen said she flirted with the idea of putting sophomore post Kendra Gillespie into the game late in the loss to Michigan, but when asked about forwards Erika Porter and Kyla Abraham, she said they haven’t done anything in practice to show that they’re ready for such a situation. Porter’s progress has been partially stunted by an injury that kept her out about a week’s time.

Two players who would certainly be able to help from a rebounding standpoint if they were available are Aijha Blackwell and Dre’Una Edwards. Blackwell, a beast on the boards who transferred to Baylor over the offseason from Missouri, went down with an apparent knee injury three games into the season. Baylor hasn’t been cleared by Blackwell to reveal her complete medical status, but suffice it to say she’s not expected back anytime soon.

As for Edwards, who averaged 16.8 points and 8.4 rebounds for Kentucky, she is ineligible to play as Baylor awaits both academic and athletic waivers to clear her to play.

“From a waiver perspective, there is no timetable,” Collen said of Edwards. “As I’ve said before, she has to get both academic and athletic waivers pushed through. There isn’t (a timetable), but she’s got to finish class this semester, we’ve got to push a waiver through after that. Then we also need a waiver athletically through Kentucky. There are multiple layers to that. Do I have hope? Yes. Am I banking on anything? No.”

After playing three games in three days last weekend, Baylor has had a week off to prepare for Sunday’s game against Houston Christian (3-3), which was formerly known as Houston Baptist University. This is the first of three straight home games for Baylor against unranked opponents before the Bears dip their toe back into the Top 25 waters with a neutral-site game against No. 14 Arizona on Dec. 18 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

“No matter the competition, Coach Nicki and the staff have told us, whoever we’re playing, just continue to play how we play,” Bickle said. “Whether we’re playing South Carolina or UT Arlington, they’re completely drastically different teams, more so than competing with them, we need to compete with ourselves and make sure we’re playing the best that we can.”