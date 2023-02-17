For a team that’s in the midst of the program’s longest Big 12 losing streak in two decades, Baylor’s leaders appeared surprisingly upbeat during an interview session on Thursday.

Junior guard Sarah Andrews strolled into the media room with a hearty, “Hey, y’all!” That’s her standard greeting, as Andrews is a person who tries to radiate positivity even when things aren’t going so well.

Baylor head coach Nicki Collen didn’t take a “woe is us” approach to the proceedings, either. Collen didn’t mince words, but her overarching message could be summed up thusly: We just have to play harder and play better.

“It’s about executing. It’s about energy and execution,” Collen said. “If we do those two things, we have a chance to win every game we’re in. If we don’t execute and we don’t have energy, you may lose by 1, you may lose by 20.”

Lately, it’s been the latter for Baylor (16-9 overall, 7-6 in Big 12). After absorbing an emphatic gut-punch of an overtime loss at home to Oklahoma on Feb. 7, the Bears have had their butts handed to them the past two times out against Oklahoma State and Kansas State. That has led to the first three-game losing streak in Big 12 play since the 2000-01 season, which was former chief Kim Mulkey’s first as head coach in Waco.

Naturally, this hasn’t been fun for the Bears. They’re not OK with losing. But rather than wallow in defeat, they say they're more concerned with pulling themselves out of it, especially with a tough, 22nd-ranked Iowa State team coming to Waco on Saturday.

“I think the last two games we’re just not playing like ourselves right now,” Andrews said. “We’re better than what we’ve shown. … I think we dwelt on the last game (against Oklahoma State) a little bit, which bled over into the Kansas State game. But each week we got a chance to go 1-0, so I think we're just looking forward to Saturday to play some more basketball.”

It would be hard to pinpoint one area of concern for Baylor during the losing slide. The Bears need to bust out the facial concealer, because there are multiple blemishes to cover up.

Turnovers continue to plague the Bears, who have committed 61 in the past three games. They’ve obviously got to take care of the ball better. Defensively, they’ve been lazy and lax, leading to a 60-percent shooting effort from K-State in Wednesday’s 87-68 loss in Manhattan.

And while Collen stresses that “nobody needs to be a superhero,” the Bears still need Andrews to be their scoring protagonist. Andrews has eight games of 20 or more points on the year, but has scored a combined 19 points in Baylor’s last two blowout losses, and was 0-for-6 from 3-point range against K-State. That marked just the second time all season she was held without a 3 in a game.

“I just need to see the ball going in the hole,” said Andrews, who is still Baylor’s leading scorer at 15.9 points per game on the season. “I can score at almost any level. I'm not just a 3-point shooter, and I'm at my best when I'm playing downhill.”

Collen agrees with that self-evaluation. It’s not just Andrews she need more from, if the Bears are going to dig their way out of this slump. The coach targeted all of Baylor’s veteran starters, from Andrews to Caitlin Bickle to Jaden Owens to Ja’Mee Asberry.

The freshmen are going to be up and down, Collen said, but the upperclassmen can’t be.

“Buggs and Bella, they’ve been up and down all season, because that’s what freshmen do,” said Collen, referring to Darianna Littlepage-Buggs and Bella Fontleroy. “There’s an ebb and a flow. … And Sarah wasn’t relied on like they are as a freshmen. And Caitlin wasn’t relied on, and Jaden when she was at UCLA wasn’t relied on. We do ask a lot of them. But what they’re giving us, they’ve kind of given us all season. So, it’s the consistency of that veteran group that gives us opportunity to win.”

Iowa State (16-7, 8-5) won’t make it easy on the Bears. The Cyclones, of course, feature one of the country’s top players in senior Ashley Joens. The senior All-American averages 20.2 points and 9.1 rebounds and has knocked down 62 3-pointers on the season. But Bill Fennelly’s team typically spaces the floor out with shooters at all five positions, forcing teams to really guard the arc.

Two weeks ago in Ames, Baylor did that beautifully. In a physical, rugged game, the Bears made an assortment of hustle plays in capturing a 76-70 win, handing the Cyclones their only home loss of the season.

Baylor couldn’t have imagined at the time that it would be the team’s last win before seeing Iowa State again.

“Thanks for the reminder,” said Collen, with a soft chuckle. “We talked again today. Our staff actually met with Sarah and Jaden, Cait and Ja’Mee, who are our veterans and returnees, and talked to them about, 10 days ago, we went on the road and won in Ames, and it’s their only loss (at home) in the season. And eight days ago, we led OU for 39½ minutes.

“Maybe we’re not quite as good all the time as the team that was in Ames and we’re certainly not the team that we’ve been the last two games. I just don’t think we’ve had a ton of energy in the last two games, and so it’s catching up with us.”

Is Baylor the punch-drunk team mired in a three-game skid, or is it the flying-high squad that started out Big 12 play at 3-0, with two road Top 25 wins? Is the reality somewhere in between?

The truth is out there, and the Bears intend to (energetically) get back to uncovering it on Saturday.

“Oh, we've proven that we can play with anybody in the country,” Andrews said. “When we played Villanova, we had Top-25 matchups that we've came out and won. Our Big 12 is a great league that sets you up for March. So honestly, I think we're prepared. Like I said, it's just about us playing Baylor basketball at the end of the day.”

Bear Facts

Saturday’s game is Baylor’s annual Play4Kay Game, raising funds and awareness for the Kay Yow Cancer Fund, named in honor of the late North Carolina State coach. Baylor is asking fans to wear pink to the game. … Asberry scored a season-high 21 points in BU’s loss to K-State, her first 20-point game of the year. … Collen is 3-0 against the Cyclones.