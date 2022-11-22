Baylor women taking trip to Italy, Greece in 2023

The Baylor women’s basketball program on Tuesday announced plans for a trip to Italy and Greece next summer. The NCAA allows college programs an opportunity to travel abroad once every four years, which includes an extra 10 days of practice time prior to the season. Baylor’s last overseas trip was to Italy in 2018.

“We’re excited to be taking our team on a once in a lifetime trip to Italy and Greece next summer,” Bears coach Nicki Collen said in a release. “There are a number of reasons why this is such an important development opportunity for our players and staff. In terms of development on the court, this provides us the chance to have more team practices and a couple of games against international opponents. We also believe this is a great opportunity for our players to learn and grow off the court as individuals in this unique cultural experience.”