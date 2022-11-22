 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baylor women taking trip to Italy, Greece in 2023

Maryland Baylor Basketball

Baylor junior guard Sarah Andrews and the Bears will take an overseas trip to Italy and Greece next summer.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

Bon voyage, Baylor.

The Baylor women’s basketball program on Tuesday announced plans for a trip to Italy and Greece next summer. The NCAA allows college programs an opportunity to travel abroad once every four years, which includes an extra 10 days of practice time prior to the season. Baylor’s last overseas trip was to Italy in 2018.

“We’re excited to be taking our team on a once in a lifetime trip to Italy and Greece next summer,” Bears coach Nicki Collen said in a release. “There are a number of reasons why this is such an important development opportunity for our players and staff. In terms of development on the court, this provides us the chance to have more team practices and a couple of games against international opponents. We also believe this is a great opportunity for our players to learn and grow off the court as individuals in this unique cultural experience.”

While overseas, the Bears will play a pair of exhibition games. Aside from games and touring historical landmarks, Baylor will visit the U.S. Navy base in Italy and host a basketball clinic for kids. Various stops on the tour include the Vatican, Pompeii and ancient Corinth.

