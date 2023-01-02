Baylor women want to bottle fourth-quarter energy, carry it to Oklahoma

If the No. 23-ranked Baylor women are looking for a fragrance to splash on before Tuesday’s game with No. 17 Oklahoma, they might want to try “Eau de Fourth.”

Baylor’s fourth quarter against TCU in the Big 12 opener was something to behold. The Bears played some of their best ball of the season on both ends, outscoring the Frogs, 27-11, on their way to a 64-42 victory.

So, can they bottle that energy and carry it with them to Norman?

“Absolutely,” said senior forward Caitlin Bickle, following the win over the Frogs. “Obviously going to be playing a different team, but I think against Oklahoma it’s (about going) downhill. .... We have plenty of great shooters. We could see that today. But once again, it’s just attacking them ... and just play together like we did today.”

Getting open shots from the perimeter hasn’t really been an issue for Baylor (10-3, 1-0) this season. The Bears generally flick the ball around nicely, ranking eighth nationally in assists at 18.9, which leads to open shots from the outside. They just haven’t always taken advantage of those shots as well as they did against TCU, when they hit 10 of 21 from deep (47.6%). And, as Bickle noted, they aggressively rolled downhill in that Big 12 opener, meaning they looked for driving lanes and easier buckets at the rim, which in turn opened up even more outside shots.

Oklahoma (11-1, 1-0) represents a significant step-up in competition. The Sooners will be the fifth Top 25 team Baylor has played this season, and the Bears are just 1-3 in those previous outings, with a neutral-site win over Villanova to go with neutral-site losses to Arizona and Michigan and a home loss to Maryland. The Bears will need to pack their track spikes for this one, too, as OU likes to get the ball out and go.

“Oklahoma does not care if you score, it’s how fast can we get it out and score on you,” Baylor head coach Nicki Collen said. “So, you can’t celebrate. There is no celebrating. Celebrations happen at timeouts and end of quarters and when you win a basketball game because they play just as fast on makes as they do on misses.”

Oklahoma has lost just once this season, and it was a doozy, a 124-78 beatdown by Utah in Salt Lake City on Nov. 16. But even knowing Utah’s strength — the Utes moved into the AP Top 10 this week for the first time in program history — Collen considers the gap in that OU loss as an aberration. The Utah game marked two straight for OU in higher altitude, as the Sooners defeated BYU in Provo the day before. “And for anyone that’s played at altitude, you don’t really know it until you know it,” Collen said.

The Sooners are averaging 88.4 points per game, tops in the Big 12 and fourth in the country, behind LSU, Georgia Southern and Utah. They’re led by fifth-year senior forward Madi Williams, a returning all-Big 12 performer who’s been around the block a few times and owns a veteran's savvy out there. Williams averages 17.1 points on 55.6% shooting.

But three other OU players score in double figures on average — junior forward Skylar Vann (11.2 ppg), senior guard Taylor Robertson and senior guard Ana Lianusa (10.6).

Collen called Oklahoma “a really, really, really, really good team. We’re just about to hit the gauntlet because they’re good and Kansas is good.”

But Baylor, even with all its injuries this season, should give OU a tussle, especially if it finds that fourth-quarter rhythm it showed against the Frogs. One of the bust-out performers in that game was Ja'Mee Asberry, who hit all three of her shot attempts in the fourth quarter on her way to a 16-point performance for the game. It tied for her high-point total of the season, as she also put up 16 against Tennessee State.

“Ja’Mee has always been able to shoot the ball,” said BU point guard Sarah Andrews. “She can go 0-for-10, and I’m still going to pass it to her on the 11th one, because I know as soon as that first one goes in, she’s lights-out. She’s a great shooter, I love playing with her. You’ve got to pick your poison. Like if I’m playing downhill, are you going to help off of her? What are you going to do? So, it’s just good to see the ball going in for her.”

A season ago, OU swept the regular-season series from Baylor, winning 83-77 in Norman and 78-77 in Waco. Though the Bears earned a measure of payback with a 91-76 win over OU at the Big 12 tournament, they still haven’t forgotten the sting of those defeats, which comprised two-thirds of their entire total in the conference loss ledger.

“I didn’t forget that,” Andrews said. “We came back and we got them in the (Big 12 tournament). So, I’m just ready to play them. I love competition. They’re going to come out ready to attack us. They’ve got that dog in them. Honestly, that’s somebody you love to play against them because they’re physical and that’s going to test your character.”

Bear Facts

Baylor will be playing its first true road game of the season in this one. The Bears have had neutral-site games at the Gulf Coast Challenge in Florida and against Arizona in Dallas in the Pac-12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge. OU is 6-0 at home this season. … Bickle is coming off a season-best 19-point effort in the win over TCU, as she hit 3-of-4 from 3-point range. … Baylor is limiting teams to 53.8 points per game on the season, best in the Big 12 and 15th nationally.