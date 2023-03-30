Though Caitlin Bickle didn’t make it back to the Final Four with her Baylor team this year, she has still had a presence at both the men’s and women’s Final Fours.

On Wednesday night, Bickle competed in the State Farm College Team Skills & 3X3U Championships, a new event that includes team shootouts, a skills relay and 3-on-3 basketball.

Bickle called the experience “amazing.”

Bickle, a member of Team LoneStars, was joined by Brittany Davis (Alabama), Mercedes Staples (San Diego State) and Keishana Washington (Drexel) in the competition. The women’s final of the 3-on-3 game went to overtime, when Bre’Amber Scott of Texas Tech hit a desperation 2-point shot as the shot clock expired to give Team Dream a thrilling 20-19 victory over Team LoneStars.

The game will be televised on Sunday on ESPN2.

Bickle will make her way from Houston to Dallas to participate in the inaugural Above the Rim Summit in conjunction with the 2023 Women’s Final Four. Bickle is one of four players representing the Big 12 and will be joined by Madi Williams (Oklahoma), Bre’Amber Scott (Texas Tech) and Madisen Smith (West Virginia) at the event.

The program is for seniors and graduate players who have exhausted their eligibility and who are interested in obtaining more information about opportunities regarding life after basketball.