Darianna Littlepage-Buggs didn’t play like a rookie.

Big 12 coaches took notice of that fact, naming the 6-1 forward as the conference’s Freshman of the Year on the All-Big 12 Women’s Basketball Team Monday.

Buggs is averaging 10.8 points and 9.5 rebounds on the season, and her rebounding total leads all Division I rookies. She compiled 14 double-doubles on the season, including 10 in Big 12 play, and won the Big 12’s Freshman of the Week eight times in 17 weeks, including four of the final five weeks of the season. She joins Nina Davis, Odyssey Sims and Brittney Griner as Baylor players who have won the Freshman of the Year honor.

Buggs was a unanimous choice on the All-Big 12 Freshman Team along with her Baylor teammate Bella Fontleroy. A six-foot wing, Fontleroy averaged 8.8 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.

Baylor junior guard Sarah Andrews made first-team All-Big 12 after leading the Bears with a 15.9 scoring average and 69 3-pointers. She scored in double figures in 15 of 18 Big 12 games.

Fifth-year senior BU forward Caitlin Bickle was a second-team all-conference choice by the league’s coaches. Bickle had five of her six double-doubles in Big 12 play and averaged 12.1 points and 7.3 rebounds on the season. She also earned a spot on the All-Defensive Team.

Iowa State’s superb senior scorer Ashley Joens won the Big 12 Player of the Year honor. Vic Schaefer of Texas was named Coach of the Year, while UT guards Rori Harmon and Shaylee Gonzales won Defensive Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year, respectively.

Oklahoma’s Skylar Vann won Sixth Woman of the Year for the second straight season.

The Tribune-Herald will reveal its annual All-Big 12 Team later this week.