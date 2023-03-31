Baylor junior guard Sarah Andrews was named an honorable mention All-American by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association.
The 5-6 guard averaged 14.7 points and 4.3 assists on the year while making 76 shots from 3-point range. Against Top 25 foes, she upped that scoring average to 16.9 points. Andrews also developed into a shotblocking machine late in the year, closing with seven blocks in her final three games of the season.
Andrews’ honor marks the 16th straight year that a Baylor player has been recognized by the WBCA.