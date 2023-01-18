Bears bust out of slump, swarm K-State to get back in win column, 69-48

When you’ve been in a shooting slump, seeing just one go through the basket can mean the world.

Ja’Mee Asberry had a world of fun on Wednesday night.

The Baylor senior guard shook out of her funk with 18 points and contributed 33 minutes of feisty defense to help the Bears capture a 69-48 victory over visiting Kansas State before an announced crowd of 4,011 at the Ferrell Center.

The win allowed Baylor (13-5 overall, 4-2 Big 12) to steer out of a two-game losing skid and get some positive vibes flowing again ahead of an upcoming duel with No. 25 Texas.

“It felt great,” Asberry said. “But (we’re) not satisfied.”

Asberry was coming off a rough 1-for-12 outing in Sunday’s loss at West Virginia that resulted in a season-low three points. But she matched that output with an early 3-pointer in the first quarter, and she also got after it defensively in a one-on-one matchup with K-State’s Gabby Gregory, who came in tied for the Big 12 lead in scoring at 19.7 points per game. Asberry, at 5-foot-5, stepped up to the challenge of guarding the 6-foot Gregory, who shot just 4-for-19 and finished with 13 points.

“I don’t ever want that challenge again. Ever,” Asberry said, laughing. “But I know Gabby. We’re both from Tulsa, so I know her game. I think it was pretty smart for me to guard her, because I’ve been watching her since we were in middle school. I know Gabby, Gabby’s really good, and she might get me back at K-State, so we’re going to have to switch up the matchup. Because I am not going to guard her again.”

After a ragged start, Baylor settled into more of a groove on both ends of the court and built a 22-point lead early in the fourth quarter. But Kansas State (12-7, 1-5) didn’t stop throwing haymakers, and finally landed a few. Jaelyn Glenn scored on the blocks and shortly thereafter sank a 3-pointer to spur a 14-3 Wildcat run. After Serena Sundell split a pair of free throws with 4:22 to play, K-State whittled the lead all the way down to 11.

Baylor fans had seen this (horror) movie before, as recently as Sunday in West Virginia. But this time the Bears scripted a different ending. Darianna Littlepage-Buggs scored on a curl to the basket, with Caitlin Bickle feeding her for the easy deuce, and then Asberry drilled a trey to widen the gap back to 16 and essentially snuff out the KSU threat.

“Just telling ourselves, ‘We can’t let this happen again,’” Asberry said. “When you have seniors on the court, it’s like, ‘We got this, y’all.’ I think (Buggs) is the only freshman on the court with us. It’s easy to pull everyone along because we’re all upperclassmen except Darianna. We can tell her, ‘You’ve got this.’ It’s very easy for us to pull together and pull the lead back up.”

Buggs turned in an efficient 21 minutes of action, even if she started a little slow. The lithe freshman forward produced her seventh double-double of the season with 19 points and 11 rebounds to go along with a steal and a block. And that was with Buggs on the bench the entire second quarter, after head coach Nicki Collen sat her because the coach didn’t think the freshman was attacking KSU’s zone defense with enough aggressiveness.

But Buggs stuck with it and turned in an “incredible” second half, Collen said.

“Yeah, we got into a flow,” Buggs said. “I know we were talking about let’s get high-post touches and see back side, and I was able to get low tonight and they fed the post.”

The teams didn’t exactly shoot the game of basketball into the 22nd century in the opening quarter. Both managed to work the ball around and generate some open looks at the hoop, but without the proper end result.

Baylor took a quick 5-0 lead after a Ja’Mee Asberry 3-pointer and a turnaround jumper in the paint from Darianna Littlepage-Buggs. But then the Bears went cold, and K-State responded by scoring the next six points. Baylor fell into a scoring drought of nearly five minutes, going 0-for-9 from the field in that span while getting a pair of shots blocked.

Of course, the Wildcats weren’t much better. Neither team could chip the icicles off the rim in the early going, as K-State hit just 29.4% of its shots in the first quarter while Baylor countered at 23.5%. Rush hour on I-35 is less ugly than that opening quarter was, and K-State capitalized for an 11-9 lead.

Baylor coach Nicki Collen said that it looked like “two teams on the struggle bus trying to shoot their way out of it.”

To open the second quarter, freshman Bella Fontleroy emerged from the bench with some pep in her step. She drew a foul and cashed a pair of free throws, then scored on a cut along the baseline. When Aijha Blackwell dropped in a pair of foul shots at the 7:26 mark, Baylor tied the score at 14.

But once the 3s began falling, that’s when it really felt as though the Bears peeled the lid off. Asberry swished in a corner 3 after a spurt of slick ball movement, and moments later Sarah Andrews connected from the other side of the court for a trey of her own, her first of the game. Those bombs detonated in K-State’s collective grill, as BU bounced out to a 16-0 run to put some distance between itself and the Wildcats on the scoreboard.

Baylor took a 30-18 lead into the halftime break, and then extended that advantage to 17 by the end of the third. Buggs was especially big, sealing off her defender inside and slipping in for layups, often off feeds from Caitlin Bickle at the high post. Buggs scored nine of her 19 points in that third quarter, while Bickle finished with a career-high eight assists for the game.

“She sees me, she knows,” Buggs said of her connection with Bickle. “She tells me, ‘Hey, when I get it, I’m looking for you.’ When she tells me that, I’m just ready.”

Andrews finished with 12 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals, while Bickle hit for six points and 10 boards to go with her eight helpers. Blackwell had a rough shooting game in her second game back from injury, going 1-for-8 with just three points. But the senior forward also made one of the plays of the game when she poked away the ball from a KSU ballhandler and chased it downcourt before saving it and finding Asberry for a streaking layup.

For K-State, Gregory led the way with 13 points, but had to hoist up 19 shots to get there. The Wildcats shot just 30 percent for the game.

Baylor will try to keep the momentum going on Sunday when it plays No. 25 Texas, which suffered a 68-64 loss Wednesday at Texas Tech.

“So, they’re gonna be even a little edgier when they come in here,” Collen said, of the Longhorns. “So, I would just challenge our fan base to rise up. We really need this to be our best crowd so far this season. And I mean our best crowd by 30 or 40%. We need people, this team needs people, this team deserves people cheering them on. Because I promise you they’re gonna be there at Moody when we go down there.”