Bears crank up aggressiveness in hustling past Huskies, 79-35

Asked if it was nice having a week off since their last game, Baylor’s Bella Fontleroy and Jaden Owens paused, chuckled and exchanged wide-eyed looks. “Did we have a week off?” Fontleroy muttered to Owens.

That’s the knowing glance you share when you’ve endured a rigorous week of practice.

Drilled heavily on rebounding and defense this week in practice, the 21st-ranked Bears made those phases a particular point of emphasis in their return to game action. They attacked the glass with aggression and limited Houston Christian to just 28 percent shooting in capturing a 79-35 win on Sunday afternoon at the Ferrell Center.

Baylor’s players knew they couldn’t afford to half-heartedly pursue the ball, even against the overmatched Huskies (3-4). Who wants to go through another week of practice like that one?

“If you would have seen this week’s worth of practice, whew, you would have expected us to rebound today,” said Owens, who had 14 points, four rebounds and six assists. “We definitely missed some and we can definitely get better at it, me especially. But you could tell that we definitely tried to put a focus on that one.”

A week ago, the Baylor coaching staff felt as though the team lacked the tenacity it needed in an 84-75 loss to now-No. 17 Michigan. That wasn’t a problem against HCU. Case in point: Early in the fourth quarter with Baylor (6-2) up by 36 points and comfortably in control, a loose ball shot out toward halfcourt. Suddenly, BU reserve guard Jana Van Gytenbeek sprung into action and hurled herself toward the ball. It squirted free again, and Fontleroy was the next player to dive after it, beating all the Huskies to the court.

Again, the Bears worked through those exact types of circumstances in practice this week. Over and over again. Baylor coach Nicki Collen explained that the team went through a “toughness drill” where they had to make a variety of hustle plays before they could be done. So, they knew they had to bring that same energy to the game against the Huskies.

“When you do what we did this week in practice, they knew they were going to be on film if they didn’t (dive),” Collen said.

Defensively, Baylor harangued the Huskies, forcing 27 turnovers that directly led to 25 BU points. The Bears nabbed eight steals, swatted away four shots, and won the battle of the boards, 44-29.

The freshman Fontleroy matched her career high in scoring with 17 points and also snagged 11 rebounds. She also made a living out of the short corner, hitting 3 of 6 on her 3-pointers.

Baylor was down two more players for this game. Junior guard Sarah Andrews aggravated an existing ankle injury this week in practice and wore a walking boot on the sideline. Collen said that Andrews might be able to play in Baylor’s next game Wednesday against UT-Arlington.

Additionally, junior guard Catarina Ferreira missed the game for what Collen termed a “violation of team rules.” Added the coach, “We had some accountability fun this week.”

With those players out, Fontleroy said she felt the need to raise her level of play even higher, especially when it comes to rising up to bring down rebounds.

“Honestly, because I do feel like we have those people out, it’s an emphasis that Coach Nicki has given me since I started the first game,” Fontleroy said. “She was like, ‘OK, we need you to crash.’ She tells me all the time in practice, ‘Bella, stop watching. Go get the ball. Out of everybody, you can get in there with everybody and go get it.’ So that definitely has a big emphasis for me.”

Baylor needed precious little time to establish its dominance. The Bears busted out to the first 13 points of the game, with Kendra Gillispie scoring two quick buckets within the first two minutes on a putpack and a layup off a pretty feed from Caitlin Bickle.

The Huskies finally broke the scoring drought on a jumper from Abbey Sutherland with 3:42 to play in the opening quarter. That unscrewed the lid on the basket momentarily for HCU, which knocked down a pair of 3-pointers in the final three minutes of the quarter to pull within 18-10 by the end of the frame.

But that was not the harbinger of some great Huskie uprising. Baylor tightened the screws defensively in the second quarter, outscoring HCU, 18-3. The Bears scored the first 11 points of the quarter, and the Huskies didn’t make a field goal until 44 seconds remained in the half, on a jump hook in the paint from Marilyn Nzoiwu.

Nzoiwu led the Huskies with 13 points on 6-of-9 shooting, but no other HCU player scored more than five points.

The Baylor fans in attendance had enough to cheer about, though a hush did fall over the building at the end of the half. Owens and Bickle collided chasing a loose ball, and Owens took the brunt of the hit, crumpling to the court, unable to catch her breath.

Later, Owens was asked: What exactly happened there?

“Bickle,” said Owens, laughing. “No, we turned and we saw the ball and we were both trying to go for it. Two’s better than one, two’s better than none, and we saw each other and it was too soon to stop. We were just like, ‘Oh, ow!’ and then we belly-flopped. But I’m good. She’s good. She’s got to be good, I’m not that big.”

Owens turned out better than good. She returned for the second half, and demonstrated some slick dance moves in sidestepping the HCU defenders to get to the rim. She scored several times on finger rolls or reverse layups after beating the defense. That included a heady play late in the third quarter where the ball slipped out of her hand and ricocheted off both a defender’s knee and her own knee before she recovered and flipped the ball up and in.

“I tricked myself,” Owens said. “Even the fans on the sideline were kind of like, ‘Whoa! The circus is here.’”

Gillispie hit 5 of 6 shots from the floor and scored a career-best 10 points for the Bears in her first career start, as she filled in for Andrews. Darianna Littlepage-Buggs continues to struggle with her shooting, as she hit just 3 of 11, but her defensive acumen is always top drawer, and she pocketed four steals and two blocks.

Baylor’s next action will come against UT-Arlington at home on Wednesday. Though the Mavericks (5-4) are unranked, they’re no pushover, as they won the WAC and made the NCAA tournament last season.