Before Baylor’s first game against Oklahoma on Jan. 3, Bears head coach Nicki Collen tore a tendon in a finger on her left hand. She was trying to demonstrate just how physical the Sooners would be in swiping at the ball, and her pinkie took the brunt of the drill.

This time around, Collen managed to get through practice without adding any more injuries. But that doesn’t mean she thinks the game against the Sooners is going to be any easier.

“I tore this tendon before we played them the last time demonstrating how they’re going to reach and scrap and claw on every rebound, on every drive,” Collen said. “They are trained to go get the ball. It’s swipes and reaches. … I think it’s a mentality that they have. I don’t think it’s dirty, it’s just the mentality that they have.”

Naturally, Baylor wants to match (or even exceed) the 16th-ranked Sooners’ intensity when the teams wrap up their season series Tuesday night at the Ferrell Center.

The Bears (16-6, 7-3) are playing well of late. After a stretch in which they dropped three of four games, they’ve clicked off three wins in a row. The latest came in a 76-70 triumph over then-No. 12 Iowa State before a crowd of nearly 12,000 in Ames, Iowa, on Sunday.

So, what’s been the difference?

“I think it’s starting to click on the defensive side,” said junior guard Sarah Andrews, who on Monday was named the Big 12 Player of the Week for the second time this season. “We understand that we’ve got to play as a team and we’ve got to guard their best players as a team. We can’t leave anybody on an island to guard by themselves, and we’ve got to execute on offense, but most of our defense leads to offense.”

Baylor’s ascension hasn’t yet resulted in a return to the Top 25 poll. The Bears are 4-1 on the road this season, 4-4 against Top 25 teams, and have played more ranked teams than any team in the Big 12. But they’re still on the outside looking in, as they came in at the equivalent of 26th this year, as the top vote-getter outside of the Top 25.

Collen paused for more than a beat when asked if the rankings bothered her, and admitted she’s at least puzzled by the fact that Baylor hasn’t re-entered the poll.

“It doesn’t bother me from the perspective of, I really only care about the game in front of us,” Collen said. “We have another chance to play against a ranked opponent, and that’s what matters to me right now. Do I think teams with similar records that have won as many games against Top 25 opponents, have won as many games against Top 25 opponents on neutral floors or road games, do I think we deserve we deserve to be ranked? Sure, I do. At the same time, I really only care about winning the game against us.”

That game in front of the Bears poses multiple challenges. Sure, Baylor captured an 81-70 win over OU in Norman in that first meeting, but that was a foul-filled dogfight that required every last ounce of gumption the Bears could muster.

Oklahoma (18-4, 8-3) has won seven of nine games since that loss to Baylor, and boast the league’s highest-scoring attack at 86.5 points per game. Along the way, OU senior guard Taylor Robertson set a new NCAA record for all-time 3-point baskets, and later got a chance to celebrate by meeting the NBA’s 3-point king in Steph Curry.

In the classic something’s-got-to-give matchup, the Bears are the Big 12’s top team at defending the 3-point arc, and they’ll certainly look to keep multiple bodies coming at Robertson.

“You’ve got to respect it,” Andrews said. “You know she can shoot that thing from anywhere, the other side of the baseline, the logo, from out of bounds. Congrats to her for (setting the record), but you’ve got to respect her game behind the arc.”

A second win over Oklahoma would propel the Bears over the Sooners in the Big 12 standings and into sole possession of second place behind current leader Texas (18-6, 9-2). Baylor’s coaches and players are still clinging to the goal of winning another Big 12 championship, so this one’s a big one, for sure. Then again, aren’t they all?

After the win in Ames, Collen issued another challenge to Baylor’s crowd. The coach’s overarching message could be summed up thusly: We’re going to need you.

Andrews concurred.

“We need our fans to come out and be like (Iowa State’s crowd) tomorrow night,” Andrews said. “I don’t think they understand, like tomorrow night they’ll make a huge difference because in that atmosphere, you feed off that energy. You love playing in games where the fans are so engaged. Even when we’re on the road, it was fun, because you’re just able to shut the crowd down when you walk away with a road win with a crowd like that. I just think it’s fun to have fans like that.”

Bear Facts

Andrews averaged a Big 12-best 22 points and dished out 6 assists per game on her way to claiming this week’s Big 12 Player of the Week honor. Meanwhile, freshman forward Darianna Littlepage-Buggs made it a sweep for Baylor, as she nabbed her third straight Big 12 Freshman of the Week honor and fifth of the season. Buggs averaged 12.5 points and 11 rebounds in BU’s two wins last week. … Baylor ranks second in the Big 12 in scoring defense at 58.8 points allowed per game, behind only Texas (58.3). … Though OU swept the season series from Baylor last year, the Bears have won eight of the past 10 overall between the squads.