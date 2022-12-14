Bears hope to match young fans' energy in annual 'Scream Game'

After a few days of peace and quiet to study for their final exams, the Baylor women’s basketball players might want to stock up on ear plugs. It’s about to get rowdy.

Yes, it’s time for the “Scream Game.” Buckle up, y’all.

That’s the unofficial name for Thursday’s Baylor-Tennessee State game at the Ferrell Center. Officially, it’s called “Future Bears Day,” as some 5,000 elementary-aged students from 24 local schools will attend the game.

And no offense to the usual fan base, but these kids really bring the noise.

“To me, it’s so fun,” said Baylor freshman Bella Fontleroy.

Unlike Fontleroy, Baylor senior guard Ja’Mee Asberry has actually experienced the Scream Game before. She loves the energy (and volume) the kids bring, but said she still wishes they knew basketball protocol a bit better.

“Sometimes I hate when we’re shooting free throws and they’re screaming,” Asberry said, smiling. “Someone needs to teach them to be quiet when we’re shooting!”

The 18th-ranked Bears (7-2) haven’t played since a 91-36 bloodletting of UT-Arlington on Dec. 7. The schedule break coincided with their semester final exams, and gave the players such much-needed rest, Asberry said.

During the layoff came a bit of good news for Baylor, as senior forward Aijha Blackwell announced on social media that she was recovering nicely from her knee injury and hoped to be back on the court soon. Bears coach Nicki Collen said she still didn’t know if Blackwell’s return would come in Thursday’s tilt with Tennessee State, but she is nevertheless overjoyed that the team’s most reliable post presence should be back in uniform in the coming days.

“We still have to go day to day,” Collen said. “We have to see, does (the knee) swell? What's her pain tolerance? There's an increase in mileage. … So, we're just going to be really, really careful because we want to be the healthiest we can be in March. And so, excited to get her back, but also trying to be really, really careful.”

Even if it means a dip in her minutes at the power forward position, Baylor freshman Bella Fontleroy said she personally can’t wait until Blackwell is back.

“Aijha is like a big sister to me. I’m really thankful for her,” said Fontleroy, a two-time Big 12 Freshman of the Week winner. “This transition to college has been one of the most difficult things I’ve ever done, just because like I’ve said a million times before to you guys, the change in pace, just all the new little details I have to pay attention to. But she always pulls me to the side and she’s like, ‘Hey, kid, you’re doing good. You’ve got it.’ It’s been really nice learning from her.”

Baylor has endured a few hiccups through the first six weeks of the season, including hard-fought losses to ranked Big Ten teams Maryland and Michigan, a variety of injuries to key rotation players, and the occasional shooting slump or two. But the Bears put together perhaps their most complete effort of the season in that romp over UTA last week.

If they can bottle the type of four-quarter defensive intensity and offensive execution they showed against the Mavs, it would bode well going forward. After all, another Top 25 foe awaits just after this game, as the Bears will take on 20th-ranked Arizona (7-1) in the Pac-12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge on Sunday at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

First, of course, the Bears must take care of Tennessee State (4-5), a team that Collen says like to create “chaos” with its full-court press. Baylor still figures to be a big favorite, and its three-headed guard monster of Asberry, Sarah Andrews and Jaden Owens should be able to navigate a press.

Collen views turnovers like most elementary students view broccoli, so Baylor’s guards certainly don’t want to leave their coach with a bad taste in her mouth.

“Tennessee State is athletic, and they kind of come at you in waves,” Collen said. “You can get some easy shots if you don’t turn it over, but they’re turning people over 25 times a game. So, if you’re poised and you handle it, you can get really good shots against them.”

Bear Facts

Sunday’s event at the AAC in Dallas will be part of a quadruple-header of games involving both the Texas women and men and the Baylor women and men. The Stanford men will play the Longhorns at noon, followed by the UT women taking on USC at 2:30 p.m. The Baylor women will face Arizona at 6:30 before the Baylor men and Washington State close things out with a 9 p.m. tipoff. … When asked about Brittney Griner’s recent return to the United States, Baylor players expressed happiness. “I loved watching BG when I was growing up,” Bella Fontleroy said. “I remember telling my parents, ‘That’s how dominant I want to be whenever I play one day.’ I’m not quite that big, but I still try to do what I can with what God gave me. But super grateful that she’s home and safe.”