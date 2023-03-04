Saneea Bevley tossed in five 3-pointers to spearhead the No. 11 McLennan women’s basketball team to 96-30 win over Southwestern Christian to close the regular season on Saturday at The Highlands.

Bevley scored 19 points to lead the Highlassies (26-3, 14-2), who finish as the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference’s No. 2 seed behind seventh-ranked Collin County. MCC will play Odessa, the No. 3 seed from the West, in the Region V Tournament at 5 p.m. Thursday at Frenship High School near Lubbock.

This one was never in doubt, as the Highlassies blistered SWCC from the start, building a 47-13 lead by the half.

Chelsea Wooten scored 14 for MCC, and Jaydyn Bullard and Bineta Diatta added 12 points each.