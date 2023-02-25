After the third quarter of doom, Caitlin Bickle ignited a fourth-quarter boom.

Baylor couldn’t find its shooting stroke in the third, failing to hit a single shot from the field, a drought that allowed Texas Tech to high-step to the lead. But Bickle refused to let her team fizzle, scoring 11 fourth-quarter points by herself to propel a 71-61 win over the Lady Raiders on Saturday in front of a crowd of 5,210 at the Ferrell Center.

Bickle knocked down a 3-pointer 38 seconds into the fourth quarter for Baylor’s first basket of the second half, an ice-breaking shot that paved the way for a BU victory.

“I don’t know. I heard someone yell, ‘Four, three, two …’ and I just shot it. It went in,” said Bickle, who finished with 21 points and seven rebounds in her second-highest scoring game of the season. “The second (3-pointer) felt good. I felt good about the second one. I was like, ‘OK, now I’m feeling good.’”

How bad was it for Baylor (18-10 overall, 9-7 Big 12) in that third quarter? The Bears went 0-for-12 from the floor in the period, scoring just six points in that 10-minute span, all from the free throw line. Some of the Bears’ woes should absolutely be credited to an outbreak of tenacious defense from Texas Tech (17-12, 5-11). But the Bears also just came up empty on several point-blank attempts right at the basket.

As time went on, the misses just started to pile up for the Bears, and Texas Tech capitalized to take a 48-44 lead by the end of the third.

Baylor coach Nicki Collen said she’s not sure the BU players were aware that they didn’t make a shot in the third, but they certainly knew they had to play better.

“I don’t even think they knew. I think they knew we weren’t good,” Collen said. “I don’t think they knew and had processed that we had not made a field goal. … When we came out of halftime, first play we ran, Cait had a layup and got called for traveling. She probably did. Then she missed the layup on the other side, and then Sarah (Andrews) drove and had a point-blank layup and missed. I thought our first three offensive possessions in the third quarter, we got great looks for great players at the rim. I think if those go, you’re just kind of in that comfort zone.”

Tech forward/center Katie Ferrell enjoyed playing in the Ferrell Center, making the gym her own. She carved out some nice position deep in the post and scored six points in the third to help spark the Lady Raider rally, as they outscored BU, 20-6, in the period.

What made the Tech surge all the more remarkable is that it came with Bre’Amber Scott sitting on the bench. Tech’s best player picked up two quick fouls in the third and played only two minutes.

However, Bickle also saw limited action in the third, as she played only four minutes. Collen seemingly was trying to protect the senior after she had fouled out in each of the previous three games, but the Bears missed her presence. They were plus-19 when she was on the court.

“It’s always a struggle (to sit and watch),” Bickle said. “Yeah, I think for me, it’s more so, obviously I’ve been in foul trouble a lot this year, but especially with such younger player, especially at my position. You think about every single player at my position, it’s three freshmen and one junior. For me, taking the role of (leadership) when I can’t be on the court. Or even when I was out at the beginning of the year and I couldn’t be able to play, just talking to them.”

It wasn’t just Bickle that got it done down the stretch. Darianna Littlepage-Buggs scored 10 of her 12 points in the final quarter, showing some nice touch and moves around the basket. She soared to catch an alley-oop pass from Bickle before dropping a layup and also pump-faked a Tech defender off her feet before pivoting for the nifty layup.

“It was fun to watch her in the fourth, for sure,” Collen said, of Buggs’ big closing run.

Buggs was part of 24 bench points for the Bears. Catarina Ferreira gave the Bears some terrific bounce in the first half, decisively catching and driving to the hoop. She scored a career-high eight points on 3-of-5 shooting.

“It’s always been just be ready,” Ferreira said. “Be prepared when she calls my name. I think I play the way I practice, and I’ve been doing a really good job in practice.”

Kyla Abraham chipped in four points in four minutes, and even though Jana Van Gytenbeek missed her two shots she showed some nice court awareness in her six-minute stint, dishing out three assists while recording no turnovers.

Baylor led 15-7 after a Van Gytenbeek dump-off to Buggs for a bucket in the first quarter. But then the Bears went cold, missing their final six shots of the period, as Tech cut BU’s edge to 17-13 by the end of the quarter.

Baylor stretched its advantage to 38-28 by halftime. The Bears were able to ignite their running game by nabbing nine steals, leading to some easy runouts.

But everything easy grew incredibly hard in the third, for whatever reason. The offense just bogged down, and BU couldn’t find water if it fell out of the boat.

Collen joked that she told the team at halftime, “Take a break from the third and we’ll come back for our regularly scheduled programming in the fourth, right?”

She could laugh about it after the game, but during the period she wasn’t chuckling. During one third-quarter timeout, she lit into her squad and challenged them to pick it up.

“Very abrupt in the huddle, Coach Nicki (said) we just weren’t ourselves,” Bickle said. “We looked, in my opinion, dead, without any energy or effort, just letting them come back in the game. So I think for her in the huddle she was like, ‘Are we going to see our team out here? Does Baylor want to show up in the fourth quarter?’ We were like, ‘Yeah, OK, you’re probably right. Let’s get it together.’ I think that the thing that got us going was defense, obviously.”

“Yeah, and energy,” added Ferreira.

Kilah Freelon scored 13 points off the bench to lead Texas Tech, hitting 5 of 6 from the floor. Jasmine Shavers contributed 10 points. The Bears limited Scott to only seven points on 3-of-8 shooting before she fouled out.

Bickle obviously carried the day offensively for BU, but as she said, the Bears’ team defense also came up big in the closing minutes. Baylor held Tech to 4-of-13 from the floor (30.8%) from the floor.

Now an even grander challenge awaits Baylor, as it will travel to Austin to face No. 19 Texas (22-7, 13-3) on Monday. The Longhorns pounded No. 13 Oklahoma, 67-45, in Norman on Saturday, and are angling toward a Big 12 championship, as they now lead the Sooners by a game with two to play while sweeping the season series with OU.