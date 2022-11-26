Bickle's clutch shooting, rebounding spur Baylor over Villanova, 75-70

ESTERO, Fla. — Do you think Baylor likes having Caitlin Bickle back in the lineup or what?

Bickle made five clutch free throws in the final minute of the game and scored the final seven points overall to lift the No. 21-ranked Bears over No. 23 Villanova, 75-70, in the semifinals of the Gulf Coast Showcase on Saturday at Hertz Arena.

Not only did Baylor (5-1) knock the Wildcats (5-1) from the ranks from the unbeaten, but the Bears also advance to the championship game of the tournament against either Michigan or USF. That game will be played at 6:30 p.m. Central on Sunday. As with the rest of the games of the tournament, it can be streamed on FloHoops.com.

“It was a gritty win, the kind of win this team needs to get over the hump,” Baylor coach Nicki Collen said.

Bickle, in her third game back after returning from a hand injury, gave the Bears a variety of clutch plays late in this one. She drew a foul and knocked down a pair of go-ahead free throws with 47 seconds left, putting the Bears up, 72-70.

Villanova still had several shots to tie or go ahead, but the Wildcats missed their final eight shots of the game. That included an errant 3-point attempt from Kaitlyn Orihel with 12 seconds to go, in which Bickle corralled the defensive rebound. Villanova fouled the fifth-year BU senior, who sank two more free throws to make it 74-70 with 10 seconds to play.

Villanova managed to get up two more shots in those final 10 seconds, both misses, and Bickle nabbed one more board and another free throw to bring the final margin to 75-70.

Overall, Bickle finished with 18 points — only three off her career high — and snagged a career-best 12 rebounds. She was 8-of-11 from the free throw line, including 5-of-6 in the final minute.

Collen called Bickle “a calming influence,” and the senior said that she just tried to take advantage of the opportunity in front of her.

“I think, obviously, having been here for five years, I know a little bit better in end-of-game situations, with just us staying calm, cool and collected,” Bickle said. “We had great pieces today. This was an incredible team win.”

Baylor’s defense deserved some plaudits in that team win, especially for the way it guarded Villanova’s star Maggie Siegrist. She came into the game ranked third in the country in scoring, averaging 29 points per game. But BU’s freshman tag team of Bella Fontleroy and Darianna Littlepage-Buggs harassed Siegrist into an 8-of-24 shooting performance. Siegrist still finished with 22 points, but that was seven under her average, and she didn’t make a 3-pointer.

“I’m super proud of our freshmen,” Collen said. “The fact that she was 8 for 24 and didn’t make a 3 and the entire game we had freshmen guarding her. She’s a potential first-round draft pick in the WNBA who averages 29 a game. For her to shoot 33 percent when she usually shoots 58 percent (that’s big).”

Baylor has struggled in recent games with its shooting, and that trend showed up in the first quarter. The Bears hit just 4 of 16 from the floor (25%) in the first quarter, and Villanova took advantage to run out to a 20-14 lead after a quarter.

But Baylor didn’t flinch. After Villanova’s Lucy Olsen scored on a layup to give the Wildcats an eight-point edge early in the second quarter, the Bears dialed up their play to another level. They responded with a 12-2 run, highlighted by a pair of Sarah Andrews 3-pointers and a Bella Fonteroy bucket inside that gave the Bears a 26-24 lead.

From there, it was a basket-swapping dogfight the rest of the way.

Baylor managed to grab its own eight-point lead in the third, going up 55-47 on Ja’Mee Asberry’s short jumper with 3:48 on the clock. Villanova battled back, though, and the teams went back and forth in the fourth, until Bickle’s late heroics on the defensive boards and from the free throw line.

She wasn’t the only BU hero, though. Jaden Owens consistently got around Villanova’s defenders and scored 17 points on 7-of-12 shooting, including 11 in the first half. Andrews added 13 points, while Asberry and Fontleroy chipped in 11 apiece to give the Bears five players in double figures.

Baylor also won the battle of the boards, 43-38, led by Bickle’s 12 caroms.

Olsen chipped in 18 points for Villanova, but was the only Wildcat player besides Siegrist to score in double figures.