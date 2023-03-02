This is where La Vega planned to be.

Single-minded and focused, the third-ranked Lady Pirates had this weekend penciled in long ago. As excited as they are, they're getting down to business against No. 1 Glen Rose at 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Alamodome in San Antonio in the Class 4A state semifinals.

“At first it was a surreal moment but once it sunk in we realized that we're heading to San Antonio, which has been the expectation since Day One,” said La Vega head coach Marcus Willis Sr. “Nothing has changed. Since August we've been talking about winning the state championship, and we're playing this week.”

The trip will mark La Vega's sixth state tournament appearance and the first since 2016, when a Baylor-committed Juicy Landrum was still hustling the hardwood for the Lady Pirates. Led by a core group of seniors in Jadyn Iglehart, Andrea Johnson and Kenzi Mitchell, the squad has been dreaming of adding to La Vega's championship tradition.

“I didn't know that much about the tradition because I moved from a different school to here my freshman year,” Mitchell said. “When I came here and found out they won in 2016 it was like, we had to carry the tradition on.”

La Vega has been a force to be reckoned with all season, buzzing through all 10 of its district games and heading into the state tournament with a 36-5 overall record. A combination of a well-balanced offense and an oppressive defense aided the Lady Pirates to 30 double-digit victories over the season.

At least four or five Lady Pirates are averaging between eight and 11 points a game while holding opponents to approximately 35 points per game. According to Iglehart, the two elements go hand in hand like the sweetest of all sandwich ingredients.

“It starts with defense, because you have to have defense to have offense,” Iglehart said. “It just takes all of us gelling together. Like peanut butter and jelly go together, we all go together. ... We take a lot of pride in it, and Marcus has always told us that if you can't play defense you can't play for him.”

Anchored in that mentality, the tight-knit La Vega squad blew through the playoffs, taking down Jarrell, 83-13, in the bi-district round and obliterating Yates, 123-20, in area playoffs. After defeating Marble Falls, 63-33, the Lady Pirates got the rematch they'd been itching for — a tilt with their nemesis Hardin-Jefferson.

After being knocked out of the postseason by the Hawks two-years in a row, enough was enough. With a 50-46 win in the regional semifinal, La Vega finally got the satisfaction of doing the same to them.

“We got them,” Johnson said. “We put in the work to get to that point. We knew we had to work to beat them and we did. We just communicated, committed to each other. Everybody did their part and we came together and got together and beat them.”

“It meant a lot,” added Iglehart. “Seeing that last year was our second year in a row, we had to change it. Couldn't let it be a third.”

More than anything, the closeness and communication the players have developed has boosted the quality of play on the court. So even when they lost Mar'Cyah “MiMi” Willis, one of their top contributors from last season, to injury earlier in the year, La Vega had plenty of unselfish player ready to step in and produce.

And now they'll have MiMi Willis back on the court just in time.

“From a coach and a dad perspective, that was once of the hardest things to do, to see your daughter fall down,” Marcus Willis said. “But collectively it made us more fruitful. It made us better. As a family we got stronger. As a community we got stronger. Definitely as a basketball team we got stronger.

“She took a different role. She became a coach on the sidelines and she was able to help us get these girls through the hump of still having a successful season. I mean, we got all this success without her and that's big. And now we have her back so, you better watch out.”

No matter the outcome this weekend, La Vega will be well represented in San Antonio. Willis attributed the keys to the Lady Pirates' success not just to the culture they've built within the program but also to the support of the La Vega community.

“You can see that we will be in San Antonio this weekend and just the support for these girls is what's making everything happen,” Willis said. “It takes a village.”