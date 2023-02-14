Brice Cherry A lifelong rider of the Houston sports bandwagon and a lifelong hater of vegetables, Brice Cherry has been named the Texas AP sportswriter of the year several times during his Trib career, which began in 1998. He has been sports editor since 2012. Follow Brice Cherry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Whether they want to admit it or not, the Baylor women’s basketball team finds itself at a crossroads of its season.

Nicki Collen didn’t really want to phrase it that way on Tuesday when I asked her that question.

“I don’t think I’ve ever put that big of a terminology (on it),” said the second-year Baylor head coach. “I just know that we lost two in a row before, and we happened to have K-State up (in the schedule) at that point, too. And that catapulted us, that win, to three in a row. To me, it’s just about being better than we were the last game.”

It would be hard to be much worse than Baylor was last time out. It suffered only its second blowout loss of the season on Saturday in Stillwater, as Oklahoma State jacked the punch-drunk Bears in the jaw (metaphorically) from the outset and Baylor never really recovered. It was a rather woeful effort all the way around, and seemingly less forgivable than the other time BU got smacked. Back in December, Baylor lost to nationally ranked Arizona, 75-54. The Wildcats had a serious size advantage, and used their length to their benefit. They just were better than the Bears.

Oklahoma State, meanwhile, isn’t significantly better than Baylor from a talent or size perspective. The Cowgirls are in the midst of Cinderella season of sorts, now 8-5 and tied for third in the Big 12 under first-year coach Jacie Hoyt after being picked ninth in the conference in the preseason. They’re good, no doubt. But Baylor also deserves a lot of blame for its poor showing in Stillwater.

“We just started off really slow and they started off fast,” said BU senior guard Ja’Mee Asberry. “It looked like they wanted to be there and we didn’t. And I don’t know why, because at the hotel everything was good, shootaround was good, practice, I mean, I don’t know. Everybody was bonding, we were smiling and laughing. Then when the game came, something shifted. Maybe it was the food they fed us.”

Asberry laughed at her little joke, but she also understands the seriousness of Baylor’s situation.

“I would say there’s no pressure, but I think it’s time to step it up,” she said. “We had a talk with our coaches the other day, and I just think we take things for granted. You know how freshmen go, ‘Oh, I have so many more years left,’ and seniors are like, ‘I have so many more games left?’ I just think that me and Cait (Bickle) should start making people step up now. I think we’ve been a little too relaxed, where we’re OK with losing. And it’s not OK with me, personally.”

In a 24-minute discourse with the media Tuesday, Collen covered a wide range of topics regarding Baylor’s season and some of the issues the Bears are facing. She spoke frankly, as she always does, but even still you could read even more from the subtext.

Just to sum up:

Yes, she’s pretty sure the team that showed up in Stillwater was dealing with a hangover from the painful 98-92 home loss they suffered to Oklahoma the game before. “Look, I think there was some of that for sure but I don’t think you can’t quantify that,” Collen said.

As she is wont to do, Collen proceeded to get more into the nuts and bolts of the game itself. She said that it’s hard to determine whether it was the “hangover effect” that led to the Bears’ missed assignments right out of the gate, the array of turnovers they gift-wrapped to the Cowgirls, or some of the layups they missed. Sometimes you just play badly, and Baylor most certainly did.

(That said, wouldn’t it be cool if there was a Sports Breathalyzer of sorts? You could give your players a sobriety test after a tough loss, and see if they’re over the legal limit of self-loathing. That’s a million-dollar idea.)

As for those aforementioned turnovers, that’s the common thread running through most of Baylor’s losses. On the season, the Bears average 15.6 turnovers a night. That’s not great, by any stretch, as it ranks 156th nationally. It's especially confounding for a team that starts three guards in Asberry, Sarah Andrews and Jaden Owens. How in the world does a team with that many ballhandlers turn it over that much?

But here’s the rub: The turnover number, not surprisingly, tends to be higher in BU’s defeats. The Bears are averaging 17.1 turnovers in their eight losses, and in each of their last three Big 12 defeats it’s been a big issue. Against Texas, they had 20 turnovers, against OU a whopping 22, and in this most recent loss to Oklahoma State they coughed up 19. They might be able to survive 15 giveaways. But 20? Not a chance.

Turnovers are going to happen. Nobody’s perfect. Heck, Michael Jordan had 2,924 turnovers for his career. But there are the turnovers you can forgive — perhaps even forced by some excellent defense from the opponent — and the ones that will have a coach pulling her hair out.

“I think there are aggressive turnovers, I think there are sloppy turnovers,” Collen said. “I think there are turnovers where we just put our head down and we’re not reading the defense.”

Collen also wants to see more buy-in from her players. For example, she asked them on Monday how many had watched the game tape from the OSU loss on Sunday, their off day. About half raised their hands. That means, of course, half didn’t. “Some of them were starters,” Collen said, of the non-watchers.

Obviously, watching it would be like re-living a horror movie. But in Collen’s mind, it’s also how you get better.

“It just goes to — how bad do you want to win if we just got our tails kicked and we haven’t watched the game?” she said. “You’re waiting for us to show that video as opposed to watching it, and being able to self-evaluate. I think there’s lots of growth opportunities for us.”

Collen wasn’t necessarily trying to throw the players under the bus. She owns up to her own mistakes too, whether it’s failing to call a timeout to try to quell an opponent’s run or even when examining the team’s recruiting. She openly wondered Tuesday whether the Bears had enough depth on the roster to offset the absences of Aijha Blackwell and Dre’Una Edwards, a pair of All-SEC transfers she was counting on having in the frontcourt.

That’s where you’ve got to give Baylor some grace, at least to an extent. The Bears undoubtedly would be a different-looking team in the lineup if they had Blackwell, who’s been out with injury, or Edwards, who didn’t get a transfer waiver from Kentucky and won’t be eligible until the 2023-24 season. (By the way, don’t look for a triumphant return by Blackwell. Asked on Tuesday about the former Missouri star, Collen said fans shouldn’t expect “an Everyday Jon moment,” referring to Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua’s comeback for the BU men.)

Still, the absences of Blackwell and Edwards don't excuse Baylor’s problems with turnovers or the lapses in focus or the occasional failure to hustle.

At this point of the season, Baylor’s Big 12 championship streak is likely a lost cause. The Bears have fallen to fifth place with six games left to play, four games behind Texas in the win column.

But they can still get back to playing a better brand of basketball. They can still win more games and extract some positives from this season. They’re capable of doing some damage in the NCAA tournament. Remember, this is the same team that was once 3-0 in the Big 12, the same team that still owns more Top 25 wins than any other team in the conference. It’s capable of more than it showed against OSU.

“There’s a reason why teams that get on a roll, keep rolling," Collen said. "And there’s a reason why teams that get on a roll in a bad direction, it’s easy for that to snowball as well. So, you have to be good at having a short-term memory and being able to remember what you did to go 3-0 in the league and what you did to win three in a row. That team is still in us, too. So, I think it’s about pulling those things out.”

Here at the crossroads, which way will Baylor turn?

We’ll find out soon enough.