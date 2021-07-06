Brice Cherry: Chapel Hill visit reinforces notion that UNC-Duke rivalry reigns

Though a nation of Duke haters might greet this statement with skepticism, I didn’t intentionally snub the Blue Devils.
But the simple fact that I did, indeed, rebuff the Dukies just adds another dash of spice to what I already considered the greatest rivalry in all of sport.
Duke-Carolina basketball.
In late June, the family and I packed our suitcases for a trip to North Carolina, where we planned to visit several family members. My grandmother lives outside of Raleigh and my dad calls Winston-Salem home, and we also intended to swing by the Charlotte area to see one of my cousins.
Though I consider myself as Texan as Whataburger, I’m actually a native North Carolinian. I was born in North Carolina (that’s where all my dad’s family originated) and lived there about a year before moving to Wisconsin, my mother’s homeland. Then Dad got a job in Houston when I was four, and the rest is Lone Star State history.
Over the years, I’ve routinely said that I’m a Tar Heel by birth, a Cheesehead by kin, and a Texan by choice. And as that statement might suggest, I’ve always been a little more partial to the Tar Heels than the Dukies.
Yet despite my Carolina roots, I’d never visited either the college in Chapel Hill or Durham in all my many trips to Tobacco Road over the years. Which for a hoophead like me felt like a crime against basketball.
So in my preparation for our trip, I reached out to the sports information director for UNC’s basketball program, Steve Kirschner. The Dean Smith Center was closed to public visits, but Steve graciously agreed to open up the doors for a private tour. We also planned to hop next door to the Carolina Basketball Museum, which houses many of the Tar Heels’ hoops artifacts from over the decades.
Duke’s campus sits a mere eight miles from UNC, so it seemingly would have made sense to try to visit the Blue Devils’ Cameron Indoor Stadium on the same day. And, originally, I figured we would. But when you’re visiting family, you’re sometimes under a time crunch, and that’s really all the Durham bypass came down to. It wasn’t any kind of residual Christian Laettner hatred, I promise.
The Cherrys arrived in Chapel Hill on a gorgeous, 70-something degree summer morning. (We’re not in Texas anymore, Toto.) Kirschner met us outside the Dean Smith Center, aka the Dean Dome, so named for the Tar Heels’ late coaching legend. All around the sport, colleges are downsizing their arenas. It’s an understandable trend, given modern attendance patterns and the wish to create a cozier (read: louder) home-court advantage.
But there remains something appealing and awe-inspiring about a massive basketball palace. And the Dean Dome fits the bill. It seats more than 20,000, and as we entered the arena, you couldn’t help but gaze around in slack-jawed wonder, kind of like the small-town yokels from Hickory when they first reached Indianapolis in the classic film Hoosiers.
All manner of banners form a majestic canopy overhead. Steve explained that every Tar Heel basketball All-American has one hanging from the roof, and they comprise quite the army, let me tell you. A smaller, more elite club has their jersey number retired. To gain that status, a UNC player must’ve won at least one National Player of the Year honor. That’s still an impressive group compared to most programs, as it includes Jack Cobb, Lennie Rosenbluth, Phil Ford, George Glamack, Michael Jordan, Antawn Jamison, Tyler Hansbrough and James Worthy.
Even nearly empty — a couple of current UNC players were firing up shots on the court — the Dean Dome still projects an imposing shadow. COVID changed things, but the Tar Heels have routinely drawn 20K-plus in attendance over the years. Former Florida State guard Sam Cassell once dismissed the Tar Heel fans as a “wine and cheese crowd,” but as much as I love Sammy that crack seems a little whiny to me. And all reports point to the place growing deafeningly loud whenever those guys from Duke roll into town.
So, it’s a big place, but also beautiful. When you’re spinning around the color wheel, Carolina blue isn’t a bad sliver on which to stop. God thought it was attractive enough to use it to paint the sky, didn’t he? I’ve always favored that particular shade of blue, whether it was adorned by the Tar Heels, Columbia University or the Houston Oilers. (Locally, the China Spring Cougars wear it well, too.)
Steve was a great host. Turns out his wife is a former Duke athlete, so he has a unique perspective on the Tar Heel-Blue Devil feud. For as competitive and intense as the rivalry is, the two schools carry a deep measure of respect for one another. When Mike Krzyzewski recently announced that the 2021-22 season would be his last, UNC’s Roy Williams issued a gracious statement praising Coach K’s many lustrous years of success. Similarly, Coach K responded in kind when Williams retired shortly thereafter, handing the coaching reins over to former Tar Heel sharpshooter Hubert Davis.
The adjacent Carolina Basketball Museum, which is free and open to the public, beckoned next. It exists as its own miniature Naismith Hall of Fame, only awash in Tar Heel flavor. Obviously UNC boasts one of the most illustrious and talent-rich histories in all of college basketball. Baylor fans, remember that NCAA title that the Bears won a few months ago? (How could you forget, right?) Well, the Tar Heels own seven of those babies, and each of the trophies is housed inside the museum.
The Tar Heels' rich history is chronicled and displayed in a vibrant, engaging way. Naturally, there’s a hoop inside the museum, and one of my favorite features highlighted the various big shots hit by Tar Heel players over the years. For instance, if you strolled over some 17 feet from the rim to the left side of the court, you could find an inset in the floor memorializing the all-net jumper stroked by some skinny freshman with the initials MJ in the 1982 NCAA championship game.
Speaking of Jordan, MJ (and his Jumpman logo) are given an understandably large chunk of real estate. One of the coolest pieces of paraphernalia in the entire building was a recruiting index card written by Coach Smith about a then-6-4 high school guard dubbed Mike “Magic” Jordan. (Thankfully, the Magic label didn’t stick. Air Jordan certainly played well enough to warrant his own nickname and not borrow from Earvin.) The letter of intent Jordan eventually signed with UNC hung in the same display case, as well as a note that Duke’s Coach K wrote to Jordan wishing him well while in the same breath regretting that the upwardly mobile prospect no longer was interested in Duke.
Yeah, poor Duke. First those Durham Devils were snubbed by Royal Airness, and then 40 years later they were similarly ignored by his Royal (Pain in the Butt) Cherryness.
Hey, what can I say? After all these years, I still wanna be like Mike.
(And not like Laettner.)