Brice Cherry: Chapel Hill visit reinforces notion that UNC-Duke rivalry reigns

Steve was a great host. Turns out his wife is a former Duke athlete, so he has a unique perspective on the Tar Heel-Blue Devil feud. For as competitive and intense as the rivalry is, the two schools carry a deep measure of respect for one another. When Mike Krzyzewski recently announced that the 2021-22 season would be his last, UNC’s Roy Williams issued a gracious statement praising Coach K’s many lustrous years of success. Similarly, Coach K responded in kind when Williams retired shortly thereafter, handing the coaching reins over to former Tar Heel sharpshooter Hubert Davis.

The adjacent Carolina Basketball Museum, which is free and open to the public, beckoned next. It exists as its own miniature Naismith Hall of Fame, only awash in Tar Heel flavor. Obviously UNC boasts one of the most illustrious and talent-rich histories in all of college basketball. Baylor fans, remember that NCAA title that the Bears won a few months ago? (How could you forget, right?) Well, the Tar Heels own seven of those babies, and each of the trophies is housed inside the museum.