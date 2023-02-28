Brice Cherry A lifelong rider of the Houston sports bandwagon and a lifelong hater of vegetables, Brice Cherry has been named the Texas AP sportswriter of the year several times during his Trib career, which began in 1998. He has been sports editor since 2012. Follow Brice Cherry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

In the gleeful aftermath of her team’s 63-54 win over No. 12 Texas on Monday night, Nicki Collen wanted to talk tough.

Specifically, the Baylor coach sought to praise her team for their toughness. That was the message she had drilled into her players’ heads going into that game in Austin: “You’ve got to be tough. You’ve got to fight. Start to finish, don’t let up.”

Texas head coach Vic Schaefer even admitted it after the game, “We got out-toughed tonight.”

What Collen didn’t (and wouldn’t) say, what Schaefer kinda-sorta expressed at one point, is something I’ll say for the both of them.

Nicki outcoached Vic in this one.

The Bears’ upset of the Longhorns in front of 10,000-plus fans at the glistening, new Moody Center goes down as a very large win in Collen’s short head coaching resume. It’s not the biggest win of the Collen Era at Baylor. It would be a stretch to affix that label to it, considering that the Bears did grab a Big 12 championship in Collen’s first season in Waco in 2022.

But here’s what it was: Collen’s best coaching job. Definitely the best I’ve seen from her, as she pushed all the right buttons on a night where the stage was set for a Texas coronation.

It was a really bad night for the “Nicki Collen can’t coach” crowd. To that group, I’d say, stuff a sock in it. A sweaty gym sock.

In a lively postgame interview session from both teams, Texas made something of a big deal about the fact that it was playing shorthanded. Guard Sonya Morris missed the game with a quadriceps injury, and obviously the Longhorns are better when they have their senior guard in the mix, as she averages 12.1 points per game.

But Morris also missed the previous five games before the BU contest. Texas went 4-1 in those games, including a win at Oklahoma just 48 hours before the home clash with Baylor. Even in the midst of discussing Morris’s absence, Schaefer acknowledged, “Yeah, that’s just excuses.” And he’s right. Texas found itself flailing against an overly tenacious Baylor team all night, apparently stretching even into the interview room.

Because here’s the thing: Baylor played shorthanded, too. And, no, I’m not referring to the All-SEC transfers (Aijha Blackwell and Dre’Una Edwards) who have hardly seen the court this season. (Obviously UT would love to have Aaliyah Moore, too, as the sophomore forward suffered a season-ending knee injury back in December). Rather, Baylor played shorthanded within the course of the game against the Longhorns due to two of its starting frontcourt players, Caitlin Bickle and Bella Fontleroy, getting into foul trouble.

Honestly, when Bickle picked up her third foul at the 7:44 mark of the third quarter, and then when Fontleroy was tagged with her fourth just over a minute later, it seemed as though everything was stacked against the Bears. It was all set up for them to crumble, for UT to make its inevitable surge into the lead on its way to clinching its first Big 12 championship since 2004.

If you’ve watched Baylor at all this season, you’re aware that the Bears are infinitely better when Bickle is on the court. She’s been the Bears’ team MVP. Even in games where she’s not the leading scorer — and that’s plenty of times on this balanced BU squad — she makes such a noticeable difference with her senior savvy. Bickle communicates defensively, she scraps for rebounds, she’s a magnet for charges. (And, yes, sometimes for fouls.) She’s the glue, and when the glue melts, everything falls apart, right?

Only it didn’t. Collen inserted Kyla Abraham into the game, and the freshman forward made some critical plays for the Bears. But then Abraham picked up two fouls of her own in a 12-second span in the third. With Baylor clinging to a three-point lead at that juncture, Collen could have given into the temptation to put Bickle or Fontleroy back into the fray.

Instead, she turned to Erika Porter, another little-used frontcourt player. Porter didn’t necessarily set the court ablaze, but she scratched and clawed and competed. She bought Baylor some time.

When I asked Collen after the game if she was ready to yank some fan wearing green out of the crowd to get three fouls out of them, the coach chuckled knowingly.

“It felt a little desperate, I’m not going to lie,” she said.

But that expansion of her rotation wasn’t the only smooth move Collen made on this night. Far from it. The Longhorns looked a little bamboozled by the zone defense Baylor rolled out for a stretch of the first half. It’s not a defensive scheme the Bears have used often this season, but it worked against UT.

There were numerous possessions where Baylor put the scouting report into action with an unflappable crispness. The BU defenders gave ample space to point guard Rori Harmon and forward DeYona Gaston anytime they had the ball on the perimeter, knowing that shooting wasn’t their forte. And, again, it worked. Harmon shot just 5 of 18 from the field and 0 of 4 from 3-point range on her way to 12 points. Gaston scored eight points on 4-of-11 shooting, as she was limited by a hard tumble she took the court early in the third quarter. Neither hurt BU from outside the paint area.

A quick word about Harmon. I really like the sophomore point guard’s game. She has been UT’s best player this year, arguably the biggest reason that Texas still has a chance for that conference championship. She’s a top-flight defender and one of the best passers in the country. I went into this game considering Harmon’s worthiness as a potential Big 12 Player of the Year.

Now, I’m less sure. And it has nothing to do with how she played against Baylor; everyone has a bad game from time to time. But it was eyebrow-raising, to say the least, when Harmon threw her teammates under the bus after the game for not playing hard enough. Then she backed the bus over them a couple of times.

"It's pretty upsetting to see that when I'm on the court and I look around, it doesn't seem like, it doesn't feel like I'm getting the same energy that I'm putting out on the court from some of the team," Harmon said. "I don't understand. … I take that personal because now I feel like you don't want it anymore. That's how I felt. And that's how I feel."

Wow. Clearly it was an honest, emotional response from Harmon. But that’s not something you say to the media. It’s something you say behind closed doors in the locker room. Leadership, that’s not.

Meanwhile, the Bears’ leaders came through. Baylor demonstrated the complete effort it had to have to beat a Texas team that had won eight of its previous nine games. Another big key in this one was the way Baylor handled UT's defensive pressure. The Longhorns force 20.8 turnovers per game on average, and Lord knows the Bears have dealt with a lingering cough through the Big 12 season, spitting up the ball 17 times per game in their seven conference losses.

But on this night, the Bears kept their cool. They finished with just 12 turnovers for the game. To play tough and tenacious but also under control is a big deal, which Collen acknowledged after the game.

Beyond Collen and her assistants, Baylor’s players deserve a load of credit for this win. Darianna Littlepage-Buggs continues to live up to her billing as the best rookie in the conference. Jaden Owens and Ja’Mee Asberry came up with some timely plays on both ends of the court. Sarah Andrews broke out of a shooting slump with a strong 17-point effort. She showed the aggressiveness Baylor needs out of her, make or miss.

No Baylor fan needs to be told this hasn’t been a vintage season for the Bears. But for all of this team’s streakiness, for all of its ups and downs, the Bears have shown they can beat really good teams. The win in Austin was Baylor’s fifth Top 25 triumph of the year, and all five have come outside of Waco — four true road games and one neutral-site win over Villanova. Only five teams in the country have beaten more ranked teams.

Baylor’s road ruggedness could also bode well for the upcoming NCAA tournament, as the Bears are virtually assured to venture to someone’s else’s building for the first two rounds. After winning before crowds of 10,000-plus in Ames and Austin, the Bears won’t be intimidated by a hostile environment.

Monday’s game meant everything to Texas. Senior Day, playing at home, a huge crowd on hand, a chance to clinch the Big 12 championship. In the grand scheme of things, it didn’t have the same meaning for the Bears.

And yet, judging by the team’s giddy, screaming reaction afterward, it meant a heck of a lot.

Schaefer didn’t have his team ready. Collen did.

For this one night, in this particular chess match, Nicki made all the right moves.