Brice Cherry: Collen's Bears tough as nails, and worthy of your attention

In the span of 30 seconds following her team’s road win over Kansas Saturday, Baylor women’s basketball coach Nicki Collen mentioned the word “tough” or “toughness” four separate times.

Who needs a synonym? Collen’s right. If these Bears have proven anything this season, it’s that they’re tough.

They’re also worthy of your time and attention.

The Bears, who moved up to No. 18 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll, had better be tough, considering all they’ve had to deal with this season. Two of their top transfers, Aijha Blackwell and Dre’Una Edwards, have combined for all of 72 minutes, all from Blackwell, as Edwards remains ineligible as she crosses her fingers and hopes that Kentucky will sign a waiver to allow her to play.

Other injuries and absences have forced Collen to use some combinations she probably never would have imagined before the season. It hasn’t been easy by any stretch, and Baylor has the scars to prove it.

But here they are, three games into the Big 12 season, sitting at 3-0 following last week’s back-to-back road wins over Oklahoma and Kansas. Get this: Those consecutive road victories over Top 25 opponents marked a first for the proud Baylor program. Not even Kim Mulkey and all her incredible, championship-winning clubs at Baylor ever achieved such a feat.

Some of that speaks to the quality of the Big 12 right now. The league is better than it’s been in years, with four ranked teams and several others knocking on the door. It’s more competitive and more balanced than many of those seasons, back when it felt like Baylor and the nine dwarves. (Of course, if you were Baylor, you probably didn’t mind that, but believe it or not, a fun and frisky Big 12 is a good thing.)

Sure, this particular Baylor team is still probably a long way from contending for a national championship, especially with Blackwell and Edwards not in uniform. But if you’re a Bear fan, there’s a lot to admire.

They share the ball, and in turn, share the load. That said, Sarah Andrews is emerging as a dynamic, go-to bucket getter, after scoring 57 points her last two games. Andrews, who has an infectious energy and is beloved by her teammates, was named Big 12 Player of the Week and ESPN National Player of the Week Monday.

Defensively, the Bears are getting after it. They’re holding teams to 36% shooting on the season, and last week they limited high-scoring OU to 17 points under its season average and Kansas to 15 points under its usual output.

Jaden Owens is having the best season of her college career at the point guard spot. Ja’Mee Asberry has shown lots of streakiness with her 3-point accuracy, but has made some especially big plays of late and earned praise from Collen for her pesky defense, especially closing out on shooters. Caitlin Bickle reigns as the voice of reason, as a fifth-year senior who has plenty of skins on her wall. Freshmen Bella Fontleroy and Darianna Littlepage-Buggs yo-yo erratically with their production, but their talent is unmistakable. One has to think that with more experience, they’ll grow increasingly steadier.

And, again, they’re tough. They’re tougher than a long-haul trucker gritting his teeth through a kidney stone while hauling a load of low-quality cube steak. That’s tough, man.

In both wins last week, Baylor had to battle through some foul trouble, and yet still managed to never relinquish its lead in the second half, even as the home teams inevitably mounted their runs. The Bears outrebounded Kansas by 14 despite the Jayhawks’ starters owning a collective 10-inch height advantage over the BU starters.

All that to say, they’re a fun team. Not without their flaws, of course. But definitely hard-working and fun. It would be nice if more Baylor fans awakened to that fact.

Meaning this: Get your hind quarters to the games.

Baylor’s crowds for the women’s games have been OK this year. But not much more than OK, and certainly not what they were in their heyday.

I recognize that a portion of the potential fan base is still grumbling over the fact that Baylor “let” Mulkey get away. What Kim accomplished in Waco will never be forgotten and will likely never be matched. She won countless games and conference titles, three national championships, and built Baylor into one of the elite women’s programs in the country. Her shadow will linger for a long, long time.

She’s also gone. That USS Mulkey ship has sailed. For the grumbling Kimmers in the Waco community, it probably doesn’t help Baylor’s case that LSU is 16-0 and up to No. 5 in the country, aided by one of the top frontcourt players in the nation in Angel Reese.

I’ve had LSU ranked in the top 10 in my own AP ballot for many weeks. But not to take anything away from Mulkey’s Tigers — who clearly are tough and talented, and deserving of their ranking — but they’ve also played exactly one Top 25 game all year and zero in nonconference play. Baylor played more Top 25 foes last week. The Bears have played five ranked teams on the year. Only two teams in the Top 25 (UConn and North Carolina) have played more Top 25 teams this year than Baylor. Also, while the SEC features the best team in the country in South Carolina, it has only one other ranked team in LSU. And that’s in a 14-team league.

Nobody is telling Baylor women’s hoops fans they can’t still love and revere Mulkey. But any residual angst you might feel over her departure shouldn’t preclude you from supporting these current Bears.

What’s not to like, really? Again, they’re fun, they’re feisty, they share the ball, they shoot the 3. They’re a strong contender to claim the program’s 13th consecutive Big 12 championship. That’s saying something, too, considering the league is livelier than we’ve seen it in years. Gone are the days when Baylor might buzz through the Big 12 with a 17-1 record. Last year the Bears went 15-3 in the conference and still managed to snip down the nets. I suspect if they could get to 15-3 again — and that’s a big if, given the quality of the conference — they’d add another Big 12 prize to their overflowing trophy case.

“I don’t know that I believe in the whole, the conference championship runs through Waco kind of stuff,” Collen said last week, prior to the win over the Jayhawks. “I think it’s about, do you show and compete every day? And do we do enough to win basketball games? I don’t think there’s a mystique at this point. I don’t think the Baylor name gives you four points on the scoreboard to start the game. So, we just have to scratch and claw and do whatever we have to do, with whoever suits up every game. That’s what we have to do.”

That’s what they’ve been doing.

Come out and see for yourselves.