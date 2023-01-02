Brice Cherry: Helping out the NBA with its ‘naming rights’

Brice Cherry A lifelong rider of the Houston sports bandwagon and a lifelong hater of vegetables, Brice Cherry has been named the Texas AP sportswriter of the year several times during his Trib career, which began in 1998. He has been sports editor since 2012. Follow Brice Cherry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

When they name something in your honor, it’s usually on brand.

For instance, I think the NBA nailed it with the recent renaming of their major awards. The MVP award named for Michael Jordan? Well, he’s only the greatest player in basketball history. Makes sense. (And, yes, I know Kareem Abdul-Jabbar actually won more MVP awards. MJ remains the GOAT.)

Other renamed NBA honors: the George Mikan Most Improved Player (Mikan upped his averages by 8 points and 6 boards from his rookie year to Year 2), the John Havlicek Sixth Man of the Year (Hondo was the original off-the-bench scorer, leading to Red Auerbach coining the term Sixth Man), the new Jerry West Clutch Player of the Year (fitting, for a guy who was nicknamed Mr. Clutch), the Wilt Chamberlain Rookie of the Year trophy (Wilt’s rookie averages: 37 ppg, 27 rpg) and the Hakeem Olajuwon Defensive Player of the Year (heck yeah, baby).

Of course, you could use the Dream's name for the Most Underrated Superstar Trophy, the Smoothest Big Man Award and the Best Signature Move, among other superlatives, but the point still remains.

These honors fall in line with the NBA’s recent trend of naming big prizes for some of the league’s greatest figures, including the Bill Russell Finals MVP, the Kobe Bryant All-Star Game MVP and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Warrior Award. (Yep, that’s a real thing.)

But why stop there? Certainly we can come up with a few more. Wouldn’t you just love to see:

John Stockton Dirtiest Player Cup

Look, I think Stockton is severely underrated when it comes to any and all debates about all-time great players. Even when the All-Time Point Guard debate comes up, his name seems to often get overlooked, amid the likes of Magic Johnson, Oscar Robertson, Chris Paul (who somehow earned the moniker the Point God, despite never even making the Finals), Steve Nash and Steph Curry. Never mind the fact that there’s really never been a pure assist machine like Stockton, who also excelled as a help defender and shooter, albeit a reluctant one. So, if anyone outside of Dream would qualify as the Most Underrated Superstar, it’s Stockton.

Nevertheless, we’re naming the Dirtiest Player honor after Johnny Utah. He may have looked like a choirboy that belonged up there in Salt Lake City's Mormon Tabernacle group, but he was especially sneaky and conniving on the court. Stockton served as of the meanest screeners in league history, as he’d stick a knee into an opponent’s thigh or an elbow into their midsection. And while he was a terrific pickpocket, as the league's all-time leader in steals, he also adhered to the notion that “the hand is part of the ball.”

If this "honor" had been in place over the past 20 years, Patrick Beverley and Draymond Green would be multi-time winners, no doubt. And the Dirtiest Player honor is a Cup rather than a trophy or a plaque, because you’d be wise to wear a cup around these goons.

The Chuck Nevitt Twelfth Man Award

Given to the NBA player who waves a towel and high-fives his teammates with gusto, but sees less than five minutes of court time on average. Candidates for this award should always rank among the league leaders in DNP-CDs. (Translation: Did Not Play-Coach's Decision.)

Named for a 7-foot-5 beanpole who averaged 1.6 points and 1.5 rebounds for his career, yet managed to hang around for 10 seasons with five different franchises. Nevitt was nicknamed the Human Victory Cigar, because he only saw the court when the game was well in hand and won. He lands the pleasure of being this award’s namesake in a close call over M.L. Carr and Scott Brooks.

The LaRue Martin Trophy

If you don’t know LaRue Martin, it’s understandable. If you do, it’s for one reason and one reason alone: He’s the biggest NBA Draft Bust in league history.

Portland took Martin with the No. 1 pick of the 1972 Draft. The 6-foot-11 center out of Loyola of Chicago lasted a mere four years in the league, averaging 5.3 points for his career and never establishing himself as a useful player.

So, this “honor” — let’s call it a dishonor — would naturally fall to each year’s biggest draft bust. A dubious distinction, to be sure, but if it really existed, maybe it might inspire some of those slugs to actually show a pulse, so they could avoid “winning” it. Especially since the trophy would consist of a used diaper pail.

Past winners of the LaRue Martin Trophy would have undoubtedly included Kwame Brown (2001), Greg Oden (2007) and Anthony Bennett (2013).

The T-Mac/Yao Ribbon

Congrats on your participation prize. Thanks for playing. Here are some lovely parting gifts on your way out the door.

The T-Mac/Yao Ribbon recognizes the player or team that most disappoints in the playoffs. Named, of course, for Tracy McGrady and Yao Ming, who famously could never even get out of the first round.

The Doctor J Award

There’s always one guy who dominates the highlights from a purely aesthetic standpoint. Whether they’re the overall best player in the league or not, they’re the most fun to watch, because you never know what they might do next.

You could make a strong case that Julius Erving was the first TV superstar in basketball history. Players like Elgin Baylor and Connie Hawkins may have been the pioneers in taking the game above the rim, but the Good Doctor perfected it. He became a huge draw both in arenas and on television, because people wanted to see him fly through the air, glide around defenders, flip up finger rolls in traffic. And, mostly, they wanted to see him dunk.

After Doc, there was Michael, of course. (And Dominique, don’t forget Dominique.) They were followed by Shawn Kemp, Vince Carter, maybe Kobe, maybe T-Mac, certainly Blake Griffin. Each era has its own highlight machine.

If we’re talking 2022-23, the guy who produces more HPM (Highlights Per Minute) than anyone else has to be Ja Morant. Right?

The Lister Blister Poster

Different from the Doctor J Award in that it recognizes the Dunk of the Year. Obviously the Doctor J winner could also produce the best dunk of the season. There’s a high possibility of that. But just as often, it might be a one-off.

For instance, while DeAndre Jordan unquestionably gave us the top Lister Blister of the 2013 season when he ruined Brandon Knight’s life forever and for always, nobody was consistently checking YouTube for random DeAndre Jordan highlight mixes.

Of course, the Lister Blister Poster — and the award would HAVE to be given out as a poster, considering “posterizing” someone has become a verb over the years — pays homage to arguably the Greatest In-Game Dunk Ever. That would be Shawn Kemp’s flush over Golden State’s Alton Lister back in 1992.

I always loved Shea Serrano’s description of this dunk in his book, “Basketball (And Other Things),” where he rated it as the second-most disrespectful dunk of all-time behind Scottie Pippen over Patrick Ewing in the 1994 playoffs.

Serrano wrote: “And Kemp, in the moment that would go on to be the signature play of his career, after the dunk, he landed, squatted down to get a little closer to Lister’s eye level, and when he caught Lister’s eyes he pointed at him with both index fingers in a very ‘Haha, you just died’ way. Imagine that. Imagine hitting someone with a truck, jumping out, then pointing at them and laughing. That’s basically what Kemp did. It was poetry. It was excellent. It was excellence.”

What's in a name?

In the NBA, everything.