Brice Cherry: Kansas title further validates Big 12's spot as best hoops league

Winning a championship is the ultimate flex.

The longstanding cliché surrounding a title suggests that they “can’t take it away from you.” I’m not sure who they are and why they’re so sticky-fingered, but here’s a more accurate line: Win a championship and they — the critics — can’t say anything.

Oh, they can try. But that ring is the ultimate retort.

“Well, if our team hadn’t been injured …”

“Yeah, but we won the championship.”

“We had the toughest schedule all year …”

“Yeah, but we won the championship.”

You see? There’s no reasonable comeback to that. And when you’re talking championship comebacks, Kansas just cast itself as the all-time expert.

The Jayhawks put together a rally for the ages in vanquishing North Carolina, 72-69, for the NCAA title Monday night in New Orleans. Kansas’s place as one of college basketball’s bluebloods had long been cemented, and the outcome of this one game (against another blueblood) wasn’t going to change that. But a title only amplifies KU’s vaunted stature. When you’re one of the top dogs, occasionally you need to bite someone to remind everyone of your place.

Beyond that, KU’s championship further validates the Big 12’s place as the best conference in college basketball.

Gonzaga finished with the No. 1 ranking in the final AP regular-season poll. The SEC produced the most 10 teams in that poll with three, in Tennessee, Kentucky and Auburn. The SEC also won the regular season SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The ACC produced the most Final Four teams, with North Carolina and Duke. The Big Ten? Um … the Big Ten had the most 3 seeds in the NCAA tourney.

Somewhere, Bob Bowlsby just pops his collar and says, “Yeah, but we won the championship. And, on that note, I’m out, baby!”

If you’re counting, that’s two in a row for the Big 12, of course. (Baylor fans haven’t forgotten.) Moreover, when you think back to 2020 you’ll recall that both Baylor and Kansas had formidable championship-contending teams that might’ve cut down the nets if COVID hadn’t reared its ugly head. The year before that, Texas Tech took Virginia to overtime in the NCAA final before the Cavaliers eventually prevailed, 85-77.

What better argument can you make as a conference than winning it all? There is no more important metric.

It’s what SEC football fans point to first when talking about their own league. Look, you can win all the recruiting rankings and AP polls and regular-season games you want (and the SEC’s power brokers do), but such achievements fall empty without national championships. The SEC is killing it in that regard: Since the Big 12 last won a national championship in football in 2005, SEC teams have won 12 of the past 16 national titles, including three in a row.

Obviously the Big 12 (and everyone else) has a long way to go to compete with the SEC in football. But this is still a basketball column, right? That’s where the Big 12 can strut its stuff, as it has the edge on everyone.

It doesn’t appear that should change anytime soon, either. Kansas and Baylor can not only claim the past two national titles, but Bill Self’s Jayhawks and Scott Drew’s Bears are firmly entrenched as two of the elite programs in the country. Not far behind is Texas Tech, as the rumors of the Red Raiders’ probable death after Chris Beard’s departure were greatly exaggerated.

And while Texas and Oklahoma are not long for the league, the Big 12 will definitely grow stronger and deeper on the basketball court with the arrival of BYU, Cincinnati, UCF and Houston.

Now, it’s not all good news for the league. Obviously, you’d still rather have UT and OU around, especially when negotiating future TV contracts. The conference must find a strong replacement for Bowlsby, who on Tuesday announced his upcoming retirement. Also, it certainly felt a little awkward when NCAA president Mark Emmert and KU’s Self found themselves sharing a stage in the postgame celebration. Kansas was hit with five Level I violations from the NCAA back in 2019, alleging that the Jayhawks violated rules by funneling payments to recruits through Adidas.

It’s insane (but not surprising) that the KU investigation lingers and that no punishments have been announced, even three years later. We’re all well aware that the NCAA’s justice system is both archaic and anti-American. In the U.S. court system, you’re entitled to a speedy trial. In the toothless NCAA’s, your trial will be long, laborious and will last the rest of your life.

No matter what punishments are doled out, this much seems certain: Self and the Jayhawks will fight (read: sue) the NCAA over the penalties. And, secondly, that national championship isn’t going anywhere. The NCAA isn’t likely to vacate the championship, because it sullies an entire tournament that should be remembered as one of the best in history. If anything, the Jayhawks might be hit with a future postseason ban, thus preventing them from defending their crown next year.

If that happens, I guess that just means it’s Baylor’s turn again. Or Texas Tech’s moment to shine.

Because lately the Big 12 has the last word in all college basketball arguments.

By winning the last game.

