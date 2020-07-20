Brown vaults Baylor's 2021 recruiting class to No. 1

Baylor continued its impressive recruiting haul as five-star Sunrise Christian Academy forward Kendall Brown verbally committed on Monday.
Ranked No. 12 in Rivals.com’s 2021 class, the 6-8, 205-pound Brown chose Baylor over other powerhouse schools like Kansas, Ohio State, Arizona and Marquette.
After landing commitments from two other top 50 national recruits last week, Baylor’s 2021 class is ranked No. 1 in the country by Rivals and 247Sports.
Monte Verde (Fla.) Academy guard Langston Love is ranked No. 22 by ESPN and German power forward Jeremy Sochan is ranked No. 47 by 247Sports.
The Bears’ 26-4 season in which they were ranked No. 1 for a school-record five consecutive weeks in 2020 is obviously paying off.
“Baylor has been really successful and Scott Drew has done a great job there for a long time,” said Sunrise Christian coach Luke Barnwell. “Kendall feels comfortable with Scott and has a good relationship with the Baylor coaches. He’s seen how well players like him have done at Baylor and how well they do after they leave.”
Brown led a deep Sunrise Christian squad with 13 points per game while averaging six rebounds last season. He transferred to the prep basketball powerhouse in Wichita, Kan., last summer after previously playing at East Ridge High School in Woodbury, Minn.
Barnwell likes the versatility and athleticism Brown brings to the court.
“He can do a lot of really good things,” Barnwell said. “His length and athleticism are the first things you see. He can guard multiple positions. He’s got a great mid-range jumper and can elevate, and can shoot the 3 as well. He’s an unheralded passer who sees the floor well.”
Brown announced his decision Monday on an Instagram Live video with ESPN’s Paul Biancardi.
“I have a great relationship with Coach Drew and the coaching staff,” Brown told Biancardi. “He does a really great job with his wings, players like Taurean Prince and Royce O’Neale. He gives them the freedom to show their athletic ability and what they can do on the court.”
Brown is excited to get a chance to play with future Baylor teammate Love since the two have competed together for USA Basketball.
“We had a really strong relationship ever since the first couple of Team USA camps we went to,” Brown said. “We’ve kept in touch ever since. I really wanted to play with him.”