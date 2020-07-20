Brown vaults Baylor's 2021 recruiting class to No. 1

Baylor continued its impressive recruiting haul as five-star Sunrise Christian Academy forward Kendall Brown verbally committed on Monday.

Ranked No. 12 in Rivals.com’s 2021 class, the 6-8, 205-pound Brown chose Baylor over other powerhouse schools like Kansas, Ohio State, Arizona and Marquette.

After landing commitments from two other top 50 national recruits last week, Baylor’s 2021 class is ranked No. 1 in the country by Rivals and 247Sports.

Monte Verde (Fla.) Academy guard Langston Love is ranked No. 22 by ESPN and German power forward Jeremy Sochan is ranked No. 47 by 247Sports.

The Bears’ 26-4 season in which they were ranked No. 1 for a school-record five consecutive weeks in 2020 is obviously paying off.

“Baylor has been really successful and Scott Drew has done a great job there for a long time,” said Sunrise Christian coach Luke Barnwell. “Kendall feels comfortable with Scott and has a good relationship with the Baylor coaches. He’s seen how well players like him have done at Baylor and how well they do after they leave.”