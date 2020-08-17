BU to face Gonzaga in men's basketball

The Baylor men’s basketball team will face Gonzaga during the 2020-21 season in a matchup of potentially the No. 1 and No. 2 preseason Top 25 teams.
Baylor coach Scott Drew said the game will replace the Bears’ mid-December matchup against Oregon in Las Vegas, which was canceled after the Pac-12 announced it wouldn’t begin competition in any sports until Jan. 1.
The date and location for the Baylor-Gonzaga game hasn’t been set yet because the schools are waiting on the NCAA to determine the start of the 2020-21 season.
In their last meeting, No. 1-seeded Gonzaga took an 83-71 decision over Baylor in the second round of the 2019 NCAA tournament in Salt Lake City.
