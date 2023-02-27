AUSTIN — The Texas fans showed up for a party, but the Baylor Bears were the adults in the room.

Then after the game, the Bears enjoyed their own raucous shindig in the visitors' locker room.

If the 12th-ranked Longhorns thought they were going to clinch a Big 12 championship on Baylor’s behalf, the Bears weren’t having it. Behind a pair of inspired efforts from Darianna Littlepage-Buggs and Sarah Andrews, Baylor spoiled the Texas parade with a 64-54 win on Monday night before an orange-tinged crowd of 10,673 at the Moody Center.

Buggs gave the Bears a tenacious start-to-finish effort, totaling 19 points and 11 rebounds for her 14th double-double of the season. Andrews scored seven of her 17 in the fourth quarter, with a display of off-balance shot-making that could give the junior guard a future in professional basketball if she can keep it up.

“Whew! It felt amazing. I think everybody tonight stepped up huge,” Andrews said. “We showed we can play with anybody in the country tonight.”

It hasn’t been a vintage season for Baylor (19-10 overall, 10-7 Big 12) in the grand scheme of things, but the Bears have also played one of the toughest schedules in the country, tied with Nebraska for the national lead for most games against Top 25 opponents. And this goes down as Baylor’s fifth such ranked win, all on the road or on a neutral court.

Toughness? That’s toughness. And that was the message from BU coach Nicki Collen drilled into her team’s head before the game.

Collen, by her own admission, normally spends the minutes leading up to a game breaking down the scouting report, quizzing on the X’s and O’s. This time she simplified the message: We’ve got to fight.

So, after the game and an extremely hard-fought win, the screams from the BU locker room echoed throughout the bowels of the new Moody Center.

“It was more of my best version of a pregame speech to get them excited to play,” Collen said. “(So after the game) it was about us celebrating that. The one thing Vic (Schaefer) told me when he shook my hand was, ‘You guys were the tougher team today.’ That made me really proud, because it’s all we talked about. Toughness, toughness, toughness.”

Baylor's toughness offered a stark contrast to the first time the teams met in Waco. On Jan. 22, the Longhorns pushed around the Bears in a rugged 68-55 UT victory. But this time, Baylor threw its own weight around, collected 18 offensive rebounds to the bigger Longhorns’ 13, and overcame an outbreak of foul trouble to two of its starting frontcourt players, Caitlin Bickle and Bella Fontleroy.

“At the end of the day, we got out-toughed,” said Schaefer, the Longhorns coach. “The biggest disappointment is that you’re playing for a championship, and for whatever reason, we weren’t ready to go. We had so much at stake, and you’d think we’d have a little more juice.”

The other thing that went a little differently for Baylor on this night, as opposed to recent games against ranked teams like Oklahoma and Iowa State: The Bears hung onto their lead like they were clinging to a branch on the side of a cliff.

The Bears held a five-point lead at halftime and never relinquished it in the second half, even when Texas (22-8, 13-4) chipped away. In fact, Baylor only widened the gap in the fourth quarter, pushing it up to 12 points on a Buggs layup off a feed from Jaden Owens with 1:51 to play.

So, what was the difference for Baylor against the Longhorns, as opposed to those losses to the Cyclones or Sooners?

“Our fight. We fought to the very end, we fought till the clock hit zero-zero,” Andrews said. “But I think the biggest thing I saw was growth. When they went on a run, you never saw us once get down. We picked each other up, we stuck together all night.”

Baylor’s win was made all the more remarkable by the fact that it had to count on key minutes from little-used frontcourt players like Kyla Abraham and Erica Porter. Bickle was whistled for her third foul at the 7:44 mark of the third quarter, while Fontleroy was docked for her fourth foul just 67 seconds later. As a result, Bickle and Fontleroy combined for seven second-half minutes.

But Abraham and Porter came in and scrapped with UT’s star forwards DeYona Gatson — who was partially hobbled by a hard tumble she took early in the third quarter — and Taylor Jones.

“Oh my gosh, big. They stepped up,” said Buggs, of the contributions of Porter and Abraham. “They stepped up when we needed them in the game, and it was just big for us.”

When the lights popped on in a hurry after UT’s darkened pregame hysteria on its introductions, Baylor looked a little dazed. The Bears knocked down just 1 of their first 6 shots, and the Longhorns stuffed two of those attempts back in their faces. That sluggish opening helped the Longhorns jump out to a brisk 7-2 lead.

But when Buggs entered the game, she brought her trademark peskiness. Buggs injected a new energy onto BU’s side of the floor, as the lithe freshman forward routinely found creases and space going to the basket. She scored 11 first-quarter points as the Bears battled their way back.

“She was on fire,” Andrews said, when asked about Buggs. “Our freshmen, honestly, are special. And, honestly, Buggs grew a lot. She stepped up and she knocked down big shots, she carried us over going into halftime. I think we just fed off her energy and wanted to keep fighting.”

Four times the Bears snatched the lead away from UT in the first quarter, including the last time on a Andrews jumper with 37 seconds remaining, as BU took a 20-18 edge.

Baylor effectively tinkered with a sagging 1-3-1 zone defense that looked to give space on the perimeter to a couple of UT’s non-shooters, Rori Harmon and Gaston. Still, the Longhorns managed to mostly trade baskets with the Bears through the bulk of the second quarter, as the teams went tit-for-tat.

The Bears finally made a little push in the last three-and-a-half minutes of the first half. That spurt was aided by some tenacious defense where BU’s defenders at least contested on every UT attempt, as well as some solid shooting. Ja’Mee Asberry’s 3-pointer with 1:05 left stretched BU’s lead to 37-30, and though UT got a bucket back before halftime on a well-executed inbounds play to Shaylee Gonzales, the Bears still went into the locker room with no shortage of positive momentum.

Best of all for the smattering of BU fans in attendance, they clung to that momentum in the second half.

Asberry knocked in a pair of 3-pointers to finish with 10 points and came up with a pair of steals. Owens had seven assists, a steal and a rather eye-opening block, as the 5-8 guard climbed an invisible ladder to swat a point-blank shot from the 6-4 Jones.

For Texas, Jones had 15 points, 13 boards and three blocks. Harmon chipped in 12 points and seven assists, but was held to 5-of-18 shooting by a well-executed BU defensive game plan.

With three straight wins, Baylor will carry a nice bit of downhill speed into Saturday’s Senior Day matchup with West Virginia, the regular-season finale.

Bear Facts

Stop us if you’ve heard this before: Darianna Littlepage-Buggs won the Big 12 Freshman of the Week award Monday. It marked the seventh such weekly honor for Buggs, who averaged 11 points and 11 rebounds per game in BU’s two games last week, both victories. She finished second among all players in the conference in rebounding.