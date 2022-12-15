Buggs morphs into butterfly: Baylor freshman outscores Tigers by herself in romp

The young shriekers in the audience probably didn’t know the old tradition, as they were just infants when Brittney Griner played at Baylor. But back when Griner was outscoring a team by herself, the band and the fans would regularly chant, “Brittney’s win-ning! Brittney’s win-ning!”

They could’ve dusted off that old ditty for Darianna Littlepage-Buggs on Thursday.

Littlepage-Buggs not only delivered the most productive game of her still-fresh college career, but she also managed to outscore Tennessee State’s entire team. Buggs, as she’s known, dropped in 30 points as the 18th-ranked Bears mauled the Tigers, 93-27, before a decibel-stretching crowd of 8,700 comprised mostly of local elementary school students, on “Future Bears Day” at the Ferrell Center.

Buggs routinely flashed to the basket for easy drop-in buckets, and her teammates kept her well-fed with spoon-fed offerings. Buggs went 13-of-18 from the floor, and 10 of those 13 buckets were assisted on by other BU players.

“Big 30-piece!” squealed Aijha Blackwell, as she and Buggs sat down in the postgame interview room.

Littlepage-Buggs, who also snatched 11 rebounds for her fifth double-double in her first 10 college games, unveiled a cheesy grin as she was asked about outscoring the Tigers (4-6) all by herself.

“It felt really good. Honestly, I didn’t know I had that much,” Buggs said. “I knew I was hooping. … I know I got to 20, but after that it didn’t really feel like I got to 30.”

Littlepage-Buggs is the first Division I player to outscore a team by herself this season, and just the fourth Big 12 player to ever accomplish that feat. Griner is the only other Baylor freshman to pull off such a trick, back in the 2009-10 season.

The game also marked Blackwell’s return from a knee injury that had sidelined her for the past six games. She was on a minutes restriction of no more than 15 minutes, but made the most of her time on the court. The senior transfer from Missouri effortlessly scored around the basket, totaling 11 points on 3-of-5 shooting and snatching seven rebounds in just under nine minutes of continuous first-half action.

“It was really fun,” said Blackwell, who came off the bench for the first time at Baylor. “Just to get my feet back under me. I know Sunday’s going to be an important game (against Arizona), so just trying to get my feet back. And practice will help also.”

Yes, the Bears (8-2) had loads of fun, and gave the legions of school kids in attendance plenty to jump and holler about. The win marked Baylor’s third straight of at least a 40-point margin following a loss to Michigan on Nov. 27.

Nevertheless, for all that Baylor did right, BU coach Nicki Collen still found things to be aggravated about after the game. She is a basketball coach, after all, with a big Top 25 matchup lingering this weekend. The visiting Tigers entered the game forcing an average of 23.3 turnovers a game with their trapping backcourt pressure, and Collen didn’t always like how Baylor handled that defense. The Bears turned the ball over 19 times, far too often for Collen’s liking.

“We were just fortunate that this team didn’t turn our turnovers into points. I thought we looked weak at times and a little indecisive,” Collen said. “We weren’t crisp. Maybe it was an 11 a.m. (game), but we knew that this was what this team was going to do. They get the ball out of your ballhandlers’ hands and then make other people make decisions. … We just have to be able to pass-fake high and go low, and catch passes and lay them in, and be good decision makers.”

That may be picking nits to a degree. Baylor still managed to score easily and absolutely ruled the boards, outrebounding the smaller Tigers, 53-18.

As the game opened, Baylor made sure to cash in when the Tigers left players open on the back end of their press. Littlepage-Buggs scored six of Baylor’s first 10 points, all off finds from her teammates and all on point-blank layups around the rim.

But the freshman, who has struggled with her shooting this year as she came in hitting just 37.8 percent from the field, also showed a nice touch on a couple of baseline jumpers as the game progressed.

“Thank goodness, right?” Collen said. “It’s the shot, if you had asked me what’s Buggs good at coming here to Baylor, I would’ve told you, elbow jumpers, especially if she can get into a rhythm off one bounce, short-corner jumpers, and then just scoring around the rim, being a utility, Swiss Army-knife-type kid.”

Blackwell spelled Buggs at the 5:39 mark of the first quarter, entering the game with an ear-to-ear grin as the P.A. announcer called her name. Despite some nerves, Blackwell made her presence felt quickly, drawing a foul and hitting a couple of free throws before scoring on a reverse layup and a putback later in the quarter.

Baylor built a 27-13 lead after a quarter, and then outscored Tennessee State 18-6 in the second to widen the gap. Buggs surpassed her career high by halftime, with 18 first-half points. Before Thursday, her previous career best was a 16-point effort against Maryland.

Baylor limited Tennessee State to only eight second-half points, though Collen still thought the Bears’ defense could be better. The Tigers knocked down just 21% of their attempts for the game, but some of that had as much to do with bad shooting as it did any high level of defensive intensity by the Bears.

The Bears continued to score with relative ease in the final two quarters. At times in the third quarter, it looked like child’s play, which the elementary school students watching in the crowd must’ve appreciated, because they never relented on the noise.

“I had to cover my ears a couple times, but I’m so happy that they came out and they had a good time,” said Blackwell of the kids’ attendance.

Ja’Mee Asberry hit 2 of 3 from 3-point range on her way to 16 points. Jaden Owens and Sarah Andrews didn’t have big scoring games for the Bears, but navigated the Tennessee State press without much issue and dished out six assists apiece. They had a combined 12-to-5 assist-to-turnover ratio.

Freshman Bella Fontleroy, who has earned the tag “Fourth-Quarter Bella” for the way she finishes games, scored 12 points, including eight in the fourth.

Buggs re-entered the game late in the fourth quarter, sitting on 26 points. Collen said she wasn’t trying to get Buggs to 30 as much as she was dealing with a shortened bench in terms of frontcourt options, as Blackwell had reached her minutes restriction and Kendra Gillisipe was nursing an injury.

Still, Buggs managed to drop in two more layups, including one on a well-executed inbounds play where she scored on a patient delivery from her fellow freshman Fontleroy.

“By that time as I sat back down (in the third quarter), they were like, ‘When you get back in, you’re going for 30,’” Buggs said. “That’s when I looked up (at the scoreboard) and was like, ‘Oh, wow, OK.’ So, after I got back in, they started getting it to me.”

Added Collen, “It happened on simple plays, two layups. It wasn’t like she was forcing it and taking shots out of rhythm. But happy for her. I hadn’t thought about the fact that she outscored (Tennessee State), because I could’ve thought we could have been better defensively, too.”

Now Baylor will turn its attention to Arizona and its fourth Top 25 matchup of the season. The game has a 6:30 p.m. tipoff Sunday and will be played as part of the Pac-12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge, along with the Baylor men against Washington State (9 p.m.), as well as the Texas men vs. Stanford (noon) and the Texas women against USC (2:30).