The China Spring Cougars boys’ basketball team is playing like a group that could be trouble in the playoffs.

China Spring finished the regular season by protecting its home court against Gatesville, defeating the visiting Hornets, 55-39, on Tuesday night.

Gatesville (27-7, 6-4 in District 23-4A) still finished third in the loop, a game ahead of China Spring (20-14, 5-5) in fourth. But the Cougars defended, rebounded and hit shots like a team that’s not ready for its season to be over too soon.

China Spring will face the 24-4A champions in bi-district next week. But the opposing district could be headed for near gridlock after Tuesday night’s games. Neither Gatesville coach Brit Campbell nor China Spring coach Phil McCaslin knew their playoff matchup following the contest at the China Spring High School gym.

One thing was certain, though. China Spring controlled its regular season finale from the second quarter on.

Cougars guard Braden Jewell scored most of his team-best 18 points in the first half as China Spring pushed into the lead. Zach May came on strong in the third quarter to finish with 11 and Caden Exline added nine points and six rebounds.

Gatesville’s Tyler Shea scored the Hornets’ first 14 points, accounting for all of their first-quarter baskets. Shea pushed Gatesville into a 14-10 lead with 95 seconds remaining in the first quarter and a two-point edge entering the second quarter.

Most of Shea’s points in the first half came in the paint, including a dunk and a drive for a layup in the first quarter.

But China Spring adjusted its interior defense going into the second quarter and held Gatesville to four points in the last eight minutes of the first half.

“(Shea is) so long and so good. We just had to try to get him off the block and make him catch it a little farther away,” McCaslin said. “We got a lead and they had to press a little bit and we were able to just get him a little fatigued.”

China Spring’s defensive success allowed the Cougars to build a 10-0 run from late in the first quarter through the first three minutes of the second.

Jewell hit a 3-pointer, his fourth of the first half, to cap the surge and put the Cougars in front, 20-14, with 5:24 left before the break.

“When (Jewell) gets hot he can really fill it up,” McCaslin said. “He’s a dynamic player and he got hot at the right time for us tonight.”

The Cougars weren’t done. Jewell put back his own miss, got fouled and completed the thee-point play, and May drove for a layup that boosted China Spring’s lead to 25-18 at halftime.

Shea, who finished with a game-high 25 points, scored a minute into the second half.

Then the Cougars hit back with the game-clinching run.

China Spring guard Camden Hensley and Exline each put back misses, May took the ball into the lane for a basket and Jewell nailed a mid-range jumper to help the Cougars roar to a 37-22 advantage.

Gatesville never got back within 13 points.

La Vega 64, Robinson 48

The Pirates scooted past the Rockets in their regular-season finale, clinching the No. 2 seed for the playoffs out of District 23-4A.

La Vega (20-11, 7-3) got 16 points from Stephon Nickerson in the win, while Amir Gibson contributed 10 points.

No. 3 Lorena 63, Rogers 42

The third-ranked Leopards tied a bow onto their third consecutive undefeated district season, rolling past the Eagles.

Lorena (27-5, 14-0) will play either Fairfield or Groesbeck in the bi-district playoffs next week. The Goats and Eagles entered the night tied for third in District 20-3A, and would need to play a tiebreaker game if they both won their regular-season finales.