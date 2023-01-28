Clawson, MCC Highlanders take over sole possession of first

With Jared Clawson dropping in 22 points, the McLennan men’s basketball team took down Ranger, 66-52, on Saturday afternoon.

MCC (18-4 overall, 5-1 conference) took over sole possession of first place in the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference over Ranger (16-6, 4-2) with the win. The teams came into the day tied for the conference lead.

The Highlanders led 33-28 at the half, then opened the second half on an 8-0 run to begin creating a little distance, 41-28. The Ranger shooters went cold in the second half, allowing the Highlanders to pull away.

Omarion Smith and CJ Hall scored 13 and 12 points, respectively, for the Highlanders.