Collen, Bears challenge fans to fill Ferrell for matchup with No. 25 Longhorns

When asked if she’d picked up on just how much Baylor fans enjoy beating the Longhorns, second-year BU women’s coach Nicki Collen initially responded with a smirk.

Then she issued a challenge that could be summed up in two words: Prove it.

“Yeah, I just hope they come to the game,” Collen said. “I think it’s great to say you want to beat them, and this game is a big deal. I think it’s a big deal to everyone in that locker room and everyone on this campus. But I think if you really want us to beat Texas, we need you to be in the building cheering against Texas to get us there. I think you’re talking about two really good basketball teams, and the edge could go to the team with home-court advantage. We need that.”

Baylor (13-5 overall, 4-2 Big 12) has averaged an announced crowd of 4,396 in its 11 home games this year. But Collen is hoping for an increase of 30 to 40% in attendance when the Bears host No. 25 Texas at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Ferrell Center.

“This team deserves that,” Collen said.

The Bears returned to the win column on Wednesday following a two-game slide that saw them tumble out of the AP Top 25 for the first time in nearly two decades. They restored the type of defensive acumen that led to a 3-0 Big 12 start before those consecutive losses, holding Kansas State to 30% shooting in a 69-48 victory.

The Bears also carved up K-State’s zone defense, registering an assist on 28 of their 29 made baskets. That assist percentage of 96.6% was the highest of any team in Division I women’s basketball this season.

Even among a team that prides itself on sharing the ball, it was a little unusual.

“Some of it was zone (defense),” Collen said. “It’s hard to just go one-on-one against a zone. But I do think that’s who we are. I think that’s an extreme, obviously. … I can promise you this assist rate will not be the same against Texas, because they force you into putting your head down and going against pressure and going against fouls. So we’ve got to get to the foul line a lot more than we did against Kansas State. But I think we’re unselfish. When we’re playing good basketball you’re going to see that.”

The Longhorns (13-6, 4-2) are about as puzzling to unravel as a Rubik’s Cube. Texas returned to the Top 25 poll this week after a six-week absence, then promptly lost on the road to Texas Tech, 68-64, on Wednesday. Some of that result can be traced to a highly competitive Big 12, but it also speaks to UT’s mercurial nature.

“We’re obviously coming off a very disappointing game,” UT coach Vic Schaefer said. “Being the immature, young team that we are in spots, the new team that we are everywhere, I don’t think we really know what we’re going to do or how we’re going to respond, to be honest with you. … This will show our character and our mettle a little bit.”

When Texas is right, it’s pretty tough. The Longhorns boast four players currently in the lineup who are averaging double-figure scoring, led by super-senior guard Sonya Morris at 12.0 points per game. A fifth double-digit scorer, sophomore forward Aaliyah Moore, suffered a season-ending knee injury in December.

Morris and Shaylee Gonzales (11.9 ppg) are capable 3-point shooters, while sophomore point guard Rori Harmon stands out as one of the top facilitators in not just the Big 12 but the country. Harmon’s average of 7.5 assists per game is tied for second nationally with Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark.

It’s likely that BU senior Ja’Mee Asberry will draw the assignment of guarding Harmon. Asberry is coming off a fantastic defensive game in which she held K-State’s Gabby Gregory, one of the Big 12’s leading scorers, to six points under her average. Asberry carried that same energy over to the offensive end, as she had a resurgent game from a shooting perspective, hitting 4 of 8 3-pointers on her way to 18 points.

Freshman Darianna Littlepage-Buggs continues to grow in her development for Baylor, coming off her seventh double-double of the season with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Of course, in the middle of it all was the quiet, steady play of Caitlin Bickle, who frequently found Buggs with deliveries from the high post. Bickle finished with a career-high eight assists in the win over the Wildcats.

UT’s Schaefer called Bickle “one of the more impressive, one of the toughest post players in the country,” and said that he showed his post players a video of her highlights so that they could know how it’s supposed to be done.

“A lot of the time when we play zone (defense), Coach Nicki knows very well that I’m very good in the middle of the zone,” Bickle said. “So, I think that was definitely the game plan. We knew that they had always played us in zone, for the most part, unless we’re up by a lot or things happen. So, we knew coming in that they were going to be in a zone, she wanted me in the middle and it just happened to work that way. People were getting open and shooters were making shots.”

Bickle is also riding a nice rebounding run, having collected 10 or more boards in four of her past five games. At just 6-1, she’ll face a tall challenge going up against the Longhorns’ bigger frontcourt players, like 6-2 forward DeYona Gaston, 6-4 forward Taylor Jones and 6-4 forward Khadija Faye. But truthfully, such matchups are nothing new, Bickle said.

“In my defense, I feel like I’ve always had to do that, because I’ve never been bigger,” Bickle said. “Even when Lyss (NaLyssa Smith) and Queen (Egbo), Kalani (Brown) and Lauren (Cox), never been bigger. I’ve always had to use strength and IQ against other people, especially because I don’t have the athleticism. … I think we’re still trying to figure it out, but it’s definitely enjoyable.”

It’ll be especially enjoyable for Baylor if the Bears can get a huge turnout of fans, and then send the crowd home happy with a victory over the Longhorns. Bickle and point guard Jaden Owens spent part of this week strolling around campus and interacting with fans, ostensibly to film a video for social media, but also to encourage their fellow students to fill up the Ferrell.

“Super important, especially for students, to come,” Bickle said. “Obviously, the men getting a lot of students to come, but I think for us, it’s always fun to see that. We had a good crowd when we just played Kansas State, and it was awesome. Every time we got a stop, or every time we needed them, it was great having them there.”

Bear Facts

Former Baylor standout DiDi Richards, now with the WNBA’s New York Liberty, will attend Sunday’s game. Richards will fill a variety of roles, from taking over Baylor’s Instagram page to providing a pregame pep talk to the players. … Texas will be Baylor’s seventh Top 25 opponent of the season. The Bears are 3-3 in games against ranked teams this year. … Prior to a 67-58 loss to UT in last year’s Big 12 tournament, Baylor had won 13 straight games in the series.