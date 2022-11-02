Collen eager to begin peeling back mystery of this year's Baylor roster

Last year, as a new coach with a new program, there really wasn’t much mystery for Nicki Collen when it came to scrawling out a starting lineup.

NaLyssa Smith? Yeah, she’s going to not only start, but she’s our go-to player. Queen Egbo? She’ll be out there, too. Jordan Lewis, check.

This year it’s a little more challenging for the second-year Baylor coach to settle on a lineup. But that’s not necessarily a bad thing. With eight new players and 13 players overall, Collen has more depth at every position. She’s not about to complain about that.

Nevertheless, the evaluation of where everyone best fits will start in earnest on Thursday, as the 18th-ranked Bears play an exhibition game against Southwest Baptist, ahead of Monday’s regular-season opener against Lamar.

“Look, last year was pretty clear pretty quickly. Here are our starters, Caitlin (Bickle) is going to be our first sub off the bench, Jaden (Owens) is going to be our second sub,” Collen said. “This year it’s about figuring out, between injuries and other things, who are we going to start, who are we going to play after that. Is Jana (Van Gytenbeek) a better backup point guard or a complementary little shooter off the bench than Jaden?

“And whether one of them is a starter or one of them is coming off the bench, who’s the best person to play with Sarah (Andrews)? Who’s the best person to back up Sarah? There are so many more components than just who starts. It’s who comes in first.”

Collen tapped into the transfer portal in a big way following the departure of Egbo and Smith to the WNBA. She brought in four Division I transfers — Van Gytenbeek, a 5-6 junior guard from Stanford, Erika Porter, a 6-0 junior forward from Illinois, Dre’Una Edwards, a 6-0 forward from Kentucky, and Aijha Blackwell, a 5-11 rebounding machine from Missouri.

Additionally, Collen signed junior college guard Catarina Ferreira from Eastern Arizona College and a trio of gifted freshmen — 6-1 guard/forward Darianna Littlepage-Buggs, 6-3 forward Kyla Abraham and 6-0 guard/forward Bella Fontleroy.

Help is on the way.

“The difference is there are more people,” said graduate senior guard Ja’Mee Asberry. “I think the similarities are, we’re still getting out and running. We’re still doing what (Collen) wants us to do. I think there are more rebounding guards this year, so I think that’s a positive for us. Because last year, we struggled. We had three point guards, and we were used to always being the first ones back or grabbing the outlet (pass). So, I think that was a good thing for us this year.”

Collen expects Blackwell to make a significant impact in that regard. Blackwell produced 20 double-doubles in 26 games at Missouri last year, averaging 14.9 points and 13.1 rebounds. She should be one of the team’s primary scoring options alongside returners Andrews (11.1 points per game last year) and Asberry (9.5).

Collen will begin tinkering with different combinations in Thursday’s exhibition game. The coach said that Baylor is dealing with multiple injuries which will prevent her from using some players. But she’s eager and anxious to see what her team can do against some real-life competition.

“I think I’m a little more settled (than last year),” she said. “I think at this time of (the) year, every coach is just worried about how their team’s gonna look. No one feels ready. I didn’t feel ready last year. I don’t feel ready today. I mean, you just gotta let them grow up a little bit on the court, and trust them a little bit and then fix mistakes after that.”