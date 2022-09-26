 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Collen pleads for Griner's return; Mulkey declines comment

  • 0

Nicki Collen never coached Brittney Griner, but her heart goes out to the former Baylor star.

Griner, the former national player of the year at Baylor and eight-time WNBA all-star, has spent more than seven months in prison in Russia. Last month she received a nine-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to drug possession charges.

Asked for her thoughts on Griner’s situation on Tuesday, Collen’s eyes moistened and she caught her breath before responding.

“Wow. Those who have been around me know I get pretty emotional,” Collen said. “I think BG, first of all, is human first. And I think this is a human rights’ issue. No one’s saying she didn’t make a mistake. None of us are perfect. But, I guess I would want to know if I did something and was stuck in a foreign country — what it was, what it wasn’t — I think we all know that 10 years is a long time. … We should be doing everything in our power to get Brittney home.”

People are also reading…

Collen’s thoughts stood in stark contrast to Kim Mulkey’s response to a similar question about Griner on Monday. The LSU coach, who recruited Griner to Baylor and won a national championship in 2012 with Griner at the forefront, opted not to comment about her former player.

“I just wanted to get your thoughts on the Brittney Griner situation, I don’t think I’ve seen anything from you on that—,” a reporter asked.

“And you won’t,” said Mulkey, before proceeding to answer an earlier question not related to Griner from the reporter.

Mulkey and Griner had a falling-out following the player’s departure from Baylor in 2013, when Griner said in an ESPN interview that Mulkey encouraged her to keep her homosexuality hidden.

A pair of former Baylor stars who played for Mulkey reacted to the coach’s refusal to comment on Twitter.

“And I will say it again, SILENCE SPEAKS VOLUMES, (shaking my head),” tweeted Chloe Jackson, a guard on Baylor’s last national championship team in 2019.

“A player that built Baylor, 2 national titles (Griner won only one), & a 40-0 record. Yet her former coach refuses to say anything or simply just show any kind of support. Keep that in mind when you’re choosing schools,” tweeted Indiana Fever center Queen Egbo, who played her last season for Collen at Baylor.

Collen said she hopes to retire Griner’s No. 42 jersey in the near future, and added that the Baylor program is talking about other way to honor her in the coming season.

“We can argue about kneeling or not kneeling (for the National Anthem) all day long. Brittney Griner has worn that USA across her chest and won gold medals for this country,” Collen said. “She’s represented Baylor. ... Like, she was Baylor. And I absolutely know that there was a championship here before BG, but she made Baylor a household name.”

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Column: Big moments in PGA Tour season lost amid LIV Golf

Column: Big moments in PGA Tour season lost amid LIV Golf

There's no escaping the chatter of Saudi-funded LIV Golf. The rival league has picked up six more players just two days after the PGA Tour season ended. It's been like that all year. AP Golf Writer Doug Ferguson says what gets lost to LIV is a season of remarkable achievement on the PGA Tour. Some of the players weigh in with their favorite moments. Some look to Scottie Scheffler's big run leading to his Masters win. Others point to the 30 Cameron Smith shot on the back nine at St. Andrews to win the British Open. And several recalled Tiger Woods walking up the 18th fairway on the biggest stages.

No. 14 USC routs Rice 66-14 in big debuts by Williams, Riley

No. 14 USC routs Rice 66-14 in big debuts by Williams, Riley

New coach Lincoln Riley's tenure at No. 14 Southern California got off to a roaring start with a 66-14 victory over Rice. Caleb Williams passed for 249 yards, rushed for 68 more and hit Jordan Addison for two touchdowns in the stars' debut with the Trojans. Calen Bullock, Shane Lee and Ralen Goforth all returned interceptions for touchdowns as the Trojans scored more points in their new head coach’s debut than they did in any game under Clay Helton. Wiley Green passed for 69 yards for Rice before leaving with an apparent right arm injury after throwing the pick-6 to Bullock.

Wilson wins Made in HimmerLand for 1st title in 8 years

Wilson wins Made in HimmerLand for 1st title in 8 years

English golfer Oliver Wilson holed two birdie putts from around 65 feet on the back nine to win the Made in HimmerLand event and end a victory drought of almost eight years. Wilson is ranked No. 745. He rolled in the long putts on No. 13 and then on No. 17 to take the outright lead. He held his nerve to par the last hole, hitting his drive off a small mound of turf instead of a tee. He closed with a 4-under 67 and finished a shot ahead of Ewen Ferguson. Wilson had not recorded a top-10 finish on the European tour since a tie for fourth in the same event in 2019.

Watch Now: Related Video

Surfing legend Chris Davidson reportedly killed in bar brawl

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert