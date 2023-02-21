Is the pressure and frustration of losing getting to the Baylor women?

It seems that way. And if it didn’t, they wouldn’t be human.

Baylor coach Nicki Collen says she doesn’t read message boards or spend a lot of time on social media. She’s like most college coaches in that regard. Yet Collen must be sensing a growing level of grumbling coming from the Baylor fan base, in the midst of the Bears’ current four-game losing slide.

At the tail end of a 24-minute meeting with the media on Saturday following Baylor’s 81-77 double-overtime loss to 20th-ranked Iowa State, Collen addressed the idea that some BU fans might want her fired. And she did so unprompted.

“The exchange I had with Bill (Fennelly) will always mean way more than the 15,000 people that don't think I'm good enough,” said Collen, referring to a postgame conversation she had with Iowa State’s head coach. “So, for all the people that think I should be fired and have a lot to say, ‘A,’ I don't read it. ‘A,’ I don’t. So, and ‘B,’ people that know, know.. And people that don't, don't. And I'm just going to keep coaching my butt off, and we're going to keep getting better.”

If the emotion is catching up to Collen and the Bears (16-10 overall, 7-7 Big 12), it’s understandable. This isn’t where they expected to be 14 games into the conference season. It’s actually territory the Baylor program hasn’t ventured into in more than two decades, as it’s the first four-game losing streak in Big 12 play since the 1999-2000 season. That was Sonja Hogg’s final year as head coach.

Collen always knew that following Kim Mulkey at Baylor wouldn’t be easy. She had to know there would be constant comparisons to the coach that built the then-Lady Bears into one of the nation’s elite programs. Mulkey won 86 percent of her games, 23 Big 12 regular-season and tournament championships, and three national titles in 21 seasons before packing up for LSU after the 2020-21 season.

Collen added to Baylor’s Big 12 championship streak with the program’s 12th consecutive regular-season title in her debut season last year. But this year has been an onerous, uphill trek all the way. And Collen apparently feels some pressure to prove herself.

“Everyone that dislikes me and everybody that thinks I can’t coach … I know I can coach,” she said.

Of course, if Baylor’s guards can’t shoot any better than they did against the Cyclones, the Bears will have a tough time beating anyone. Baylor’s starting trio of Jaden Owens, Ja’Mee Asberry and Sarah Andrews struggled mightily in that loss. They combined to hit just 10 of 43 shots from the field overall, and only 1 of 15 from 3-point range.

At some point, the BU players have to take some ownership of it all, too. Collen can’t go out there and shoot it for them.

After the most recent loss, senior forward Caitlin Bickle said the Bears have to lean in to their identity as a defensive-minded squad. That’s what will help Baylor get back on track, she said.

“We're so different from past (Baylor) teams,” Bickle said. “Yeah, we have a lot of talent but we are a defensive team. ... That is our identity and we need to claim that identity. We can't sit here and fool around with Oklahoma State and Oklahoma and Kansas State and West Virginia and all these other teams that we need to be able to defend, because we are a defensive team.”

Baylor’s defense against Iowa State was physical and rugged, and yet the Bears still lost. Baylor limited the Cyclones to just 36 percent shooting, but couldn’t overcome its own paltry 32.5 field goal percentage.

Sometimes in order to win, you’ve just got to step up and make shots.

“I believe in Sarah's ability to shoot it and Ja’Mee’s ability to shoot and Jaden’s ability to attack and get to the rim and hit her jump shot and make an open three,” Collen said. “Just like when (Darianna Littlepage-)Buggs and Bella (Fontleroy) and Cait are struggling, I believe in them, too. … We just didn't make shots and we’ve got to make free throws late, for sure.”

Baylor’s next chance to get back in the win column arrives Wednesday against TCU (7-18, 1-13). The Frogs had been everyone’s automatic win in the Big 12 until they stepped up and upset Kansas State last Saturday in Fort Worth.

Certainly the Bears aren’t playing well enough to overlook anyone at this point.

“I think we made strides tonight,” said Fontleroy, following BU’s loss to the Cyclones. “I think the energy and the effort and everything that we've been working on, from a growth perspective all season, especially this past week of practice, has really started to show. So, I think we approach it the same as any other game. We scout them the same as we scout every other team. And just come out and learn from tonight and carry that over with us to that game.”

All hope of a 13th straight Big 12 title has long since evaporated for the Bears. But Collen said she still thinks Baylor has some good basketball left to play.

“We continue to play competitive basketball, and we're going to turn the corner," she said, "and it may not look like everybody wants it to look for us."

Bear Facts

Baylor dropped to 0-2 in overtime games this season with the loss to Iowa State. The Bears also fell to Oklahoma, 98-92, in overtime on Feb. 7. All-time, Baylor is 14-16 in OT contests and 0-3 under Collen. … Against Iowa State, Caitlin Bickle (13 points, 12 rebounds), Darianna Littlepage-Buggs (19 points, 12 rebounds) and Bella Fontleroy (19 points, 11 rebounds) became the first trio of BU players to record double-doubles in the same game since Nina Davis, Kalani Brown and Kristy Wallace did so in 2017. … Baylor hasn’t lost to TCU since 1990, a string of 34 straight games.