Mackenzie Buss banged in the winning jump shot with 0.7 seconds left, sending the No. 8 Collin County women over No. 9 McLennan, 70-68, on Saturday at The Highlands.

MCC (22-3 overall, 10-2 conference) called timeout to advance the ball and managed to get a shot off in that final sliver of time, but Chelsea Wooten’s attempt was blocked by the Cougars (24-1, 11-1).

The loss ended a seven-game winning streak for McLennan. Two of the Highlassies’ three losses this year have come against Collin, as the Cougars also won, 82-71, on Jan. 21 in Plano.

MCC came out fired up, and used a 15-2 first-quarter run to take a 19-7 lead by the end of that period. But Collin came stomping back, behind the two-pronged scoring duo of Waiata Jennings (22 points) and Buss (17).

Wooten led MCC with 20 points while Saneea Bevley added 17.

MCC will be right back on the court Monday when it travels to face rival Temple.