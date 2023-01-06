Connally girls battle past China Spring in district opener

Connally girls’ basketball coach Gil Beckham knows there will be nights when his team makes more shots and plays altogether prettier basketball than it did in its district opener against China Spring.

But Beckham will take the result he got on Friday night every time.

The Connally Lady Cadets pressured China Spring into a few dozen turnovers, keeping the Lady Cougars from having many quality possessions. Meanwhile, Connally hit enough shots to claim a 35-28 victory on its home court to start District 23-4A action.

“You’ve just got to stay with it and grind it out,” Beckham said. “That’s the style we play. We don’t always shoot a good percentage, but man we play hard defense. We try to turn the ball over so many times that we get way more shots than them.”

The Lady Cadets and Lady Cougars traded the lead six times during the third and fourth quarters. Then Connally’s game plan produced the results the Lady Cadets wanted midway through the fourth quarter.

Lady Cadets guard Tynia Minnitt came up with a steal and a transition layup with 5:50 left in the fourth quarter to put her team in front, 26-25.

Less than 20 seconds later, Serenity Cade-Williams also finished a fast break with a layup for Connally (18-6, 1-0 in 23-4A).

Guard Casey Springer finished a flurry of Lady Cadets baskets — Connally went on a 7-0 run in less than 50 seconds — with a 3-pointer from the corner for a 31-25 advantage.

Considering that China Spring (8-14, 0-1) had to battle just to get the ball across half court most of the night, a six-point deficit with five minutes to play looked pretty daunting.

Lady Cougars forward Sidney Bass split a pair of free throws to stop Connally’s scoring surge.

But the Lady Cadets didn’t even give up many shot attempts for a three-minute span of the fourth quarter. Springer nailed another jumper from the corner, just inside the 3-point arc with 2:29 remaining to all but ice it.

China Spring guard Kirsten Jewell, who had a game-high 12 points, made a running jumper with 34 seconds left that cut Connally’s lead to 33-28.

The Lady Cougars benefitted from a couple of Connally missed free throws in the final 30 seconds. But Minnitt closed the door by making two free shots with six seconds left for the final margin.

Earlier, China Spring went on an 11-0 run that spanned the first and second quarters. Jewell hit a 3-pointer and drove and dished to Reagan Harter for back-to-back baskets that fueled the scoring spree. Bass capped it with a free throw for a 15-11 lead with 4:53 to go in the first half.

The Lady Cougars held Connally to four points during a period of more than 14 minutes of game time in the first, second and third quarters. Ultimately, though, the energy expended trying to fight through the Connally pressure defense took its toll.

“We’re young, we’re trying to figure it out,” China Spring coach Kristi Mize said. “We played 27 good minutes and the last five we kind of showed our inexperience. But we’re getting there. We’re fighting hard.”

No. 4 La Vega 85, Salado 22

SALADO — The fourth-ranked Lady Pirates opened District 23-4A action with an onslaught of steals and buckets, seizing a big win over the Lady Eagles.

Alaysia Gude scored 15 points to top the balanced attack for La Vega (22-5, 1-0). Jadyn Iglehart contributed 14 points, while Andrea Johnson, Kenzi Mitchell and Kya Mitchell all added nine points apiece.

La Vega will play at Robinson Tuesday.