The Connally and Lorena boys basketball teams nabbed area-round victories on Thursday to move a step closer to the regional tournament, while La Vega was stopped in its own attempt.

Connally picked up a 60-52 win over Mickey Leland College Prep in the Class 4A area playoffs at Bryan Rudder High School.

The Cadets (28-4) built a 30-16 lead by halftime, but Leland came rolling back in the second half. The Knights cut the lead all the way to four points late in the fourth quarter, but Jelani McDonald, Jy’Lon Nobles and the Cadets made the clutch plays needed to pull out the win. Connally will next play the winner of China Spring and Houston Furr in next week’s regional quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Lorena had to grind its way to a 43-41 win over Scurry-Rosser in the 3A area playoffs in Hillsboro. It goes down as the 30th win of the season for Lorena (30-5), which is now just a victory away from a third straight trip to the Region III-3A tournament. The Leopards will get the Mexia-Keene winner in next week’s regional quarterfinals.

As for La Vega, the Pirates couldn’t keep pace with Houston Yates, falling 80-57 in Madisonville. The Pirates close out their season at 21-12.