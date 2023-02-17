FAIRFIELD — When points are coming at a premium, a scoreboard deficit can feel like a mountain. A big one. Like the spawn of K2 and Everest big.

Crawford climbed back, though.

Despite scoring only nine first-half points and trailing by seven at the break, the Lady Pirates pulled their way up to an eventual fourth-quarter lead. However, Frankston pushed back in front in overtime to reach the summit with a 32-28 win in the Class 2A area girls basketball playoffs Friday night at Fairfield High School.

It wasn’t the outcome Crawford (19-9) craved, but Lady Pirates head coach Brent Elmore couldn’t have more proud of his team’s effort and gumption.

“Absolutely, that’s one thing I’m so proud of with this team, is the heart they play with,” Elmore said. “They play so hard as a team. I don’t know that I’ve ever had a team ever be as overmatched as this one was that played as hard as this one did. That’s the reason we won 19 games this year and were getting to the second round and had a chance to get to the third round.”

Both teams played a deliberate style, with neither in a rush to chuck up shots. When Crawford fell behind, it didn’t get rattled though, and just kept fighting back in the second half.

With 2:34 to play in the fourth quarter, the Lady Pirates took their first lead of the game at 22-20 on a nice hesitation-dribble move and layup from sophomore guard Laney Elmore. Frankston (15-11) recaptured the advantage 40 seconds later, but Crawford again went on top with 1:31 remaining at 24-23 on a runner from Addie Cox.

Turnovers proved to be a bugaboo for Crawford, though, and despite having the ball and the lead with less than a minute left, the Lady Pirates lost the ball to give it back to the Maidens. With 25.7 seconds remaining, Frankston forward Ja’Shalyn Hatton drew a foul and split a pair of free throws to tie the score at 24.

“We tried to pull the ball out a little bit and kind of stall it, hopefully they’d foul us and we’d get to the line and knock down some free throws and seal the deal,” Elmore said. “But we turned the ball over and unfortunately, it didn’t work out for us. I thought that was our best way to win the game. And we just didn’t complete it tonight.”

On the next trip downcourt, Crawford worked its offense and Hailey Lusk missed a short jumper, but managed to grapple for the rebound and force a jump ball with 3.2 seconds showing on the clock. The Lady Pirates had the possession arrow, and Coach Elmore set up a nice inbounds play to get a shot for his daughter Laney, who had already shown a buzzer-beating ability this season. But her jumper just outside the right side of the paint fell just short, forcing overtime.

“We come off a couple of screens and had a decent look. And shot just didn’t fall for us,” Coach Elmore said. “We got exactly what we wanted to. Of course it’s a sophomore taking it for us, and she’s going to get a couple more times to do that in her career, I think.”

Given a fresh start, Frankston made the clutch plays in that extra period. Wila Davis hit a free throw 43 seconds into OT to push the Maidens back in front, and Crawford never led again. With just under three minutes to play, Kaylee Davis buried a wing jumper to make the score 27-24, Frankston.

Davis came up big again with 46 seconds to go when she scurried for a steal, knocking a Crawford player over in the process, and then bounded downcourt to toss in a jumper. That gave the Maidens a five-point lead, despite the protesting from Coach Elmore over the lack of a whistle after the contact on the scramble for the ball.

Crawford twice got the five-point deficit back down to a single possession after scores from McKenna Post. But with 8.5 seconds to play, Ja’Shalyn Hatton was fouled and split a pair to give the Maidens a four-point edge and ice the win for her team.

Frankston had a size advantage, but Crawford scratched for rebounds and loose balls. That’s been the modus operandi for the Lady Pirates all year, Elmore said.

“That’s kind of been our motto this year, be more physical than the other team,” the coach said. “I thought we just did a really good job of that tonight, did a good job all through district. We are undersized. We don’t have a whole lot of size. So we’ve got to do it with our fight, determination and physicality, and our ability to block out. We do a really good job of blocking out. It kind of wavered on us in the first half and that’s the reason they got that lead, but the second half I thought we did a really good job. I thought that’s what kept us in the game.”

Through much of the first quarter, both teams patiently worked their half-court offenses to set up looks at the goal, and it led to a 4-4 stalemate through the first six minutes. But then Frankston moved ahead with a 5-0 spurt to end the quarter. Maidens guard Mariyah Hatton found herself open in the corner and swished in a 3-pointer, and moments later Davis shoplifted the ball from the Lady Pirates and streaked downcourt for a layup.

That gave the Maidens a 9-4 lead after a quarter. Crawford continued to give itself decent looks, and when Ali Maddox grabbed a steal and fed Post for a transition layup, the Lady Pirates were still within striking distance, trailing 11-6. But just as often in the first half, the Lady Pirates couldn’t seem to peel the lid off the hoop, missing several chippies around the paint, including two open layups.

Davis scored 10 points to pace Frankston in its win. For Crawford, Post had 11 points and five rebounds in her final action. Elmore said Post deserved to hold her head high.

“Our only senior, for her to stick it out after all these years and be a leader for this team and do the things that she did for this team,” the coach said, “I put a lot of pressure on her to be a leader for this team. She stepped up and did it. I thought tonight it may not look like it in the scorebook, but I thought she played her best game.”

No. 1 Fairfield 71, Mildred 26

It was another lopsided win for Class 3A’s defending state champions, as the Lady Eagles cruised past Mildred with ease.

Fairfield (34-2) will next play Malakoff in the regional quarterfinal round, as the Lady Eagles chase their fourth consecutive state tournament appearance and third title.

Mexia 44, Scurry-Rosser 34

ATHENS — Despite trailing at the end of the first quarter, the Ladycats didn’t panic, and rallied for a Class 3A area-round win over Scurry-Rosser.

Mexia (32-4) couldn’t find the range in the first quarter, and fell behind 13-7. But the Ladycats just kept chasing Scurry-Rosser, and eventually went ahead in the third quarter, thanks to some big buckets from Gwen Johnson and Mycah Miller.

Mexia advances to face Rice in next week’s regional quarterfinals.