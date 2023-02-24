The juggernaut Fairfield girls' basketball team grabbed the Bulldogs by the horns Friday night, speeding to a 65-31 win over Hitchcock in the Region III-3A semifinals Friday night at Midway.

The defending state champion Lady Eagles have been here before and aren't taking it for granted.

“For one, glad to be back here and have our team have an opportunity to play in the regional tournament is a big deal,” said Fairfield head coach Sally Whitaker. “I thought the girls came out strong. We had some foul trouble early and we had a lot of people come off the bench to help us kind of survive that first half. I was really proud of just the overall effort by not only our starters but our subs as well.”

Fairfield will look to make its fourth straight trip to the state tournament when it faces the winner between the Rice-Kountze contest at 1 p.m. Saturday in the regional final from Midway.

The Lady Eagles posted 20 points in each of the first two quarters to go into the half leading by 23. They came out of the break to score 19 in the third before the Lady Bulldogs kicked up the defense in the fourth, holding them to six in the final quarter. Seniors Shadasia and McKinna Brackens paced Fairfield with 19 points each, while junior guard Tiara Spells led Hitchcock with 10.

Fairfield opened the contest with a 12-2 run, with Shadasia contributing a pair of buckets early in the quarter and shooting 3-of-4 from the free throw line. Lady Bulldogs freshman guard S'Liyah Johnson broke the Hitchcock drought with a jumper and foul shot to make it 12-5 with three minutes left.

McKinna Brackens, last year's Super Centex Player of the Year and a UNLV signee, picked up a pair of free points 20 seconds later and was followed shortly by a layup from sophomore guard Jimilyah Nash and a pair of jumpers by junior guard Lillian McBean. Hitchcock freshman point guard Kimora Carroll closed the period out with a jumper in the final three seconds to trail 20-7.

McKinna kicked off the second with a jumper and Nash took a trip to the line to kick off the second. Spells scored her first bucket in response but McKinna drained a 3-pointer in the ensuing Fairfield possession. Two minutes later, the senior forward added two more from the line. Lady Bulldogs sophomore center Kyleigh McDonald traded buckets with Thaler to cut the gap to 20 points at 31-11 with just over three minutes left in the half.

Prior to a McBean jumper, McKinna was helped off the court due to an injury. She returned with a wrapped-up hand and immediately snatched an inbounds pass and went coast to coast for a layup. Nash followed with a jumper and Shadasia added three more points from the charity stripe.

Fairfield didn't let up in the third, outscoring Hitchcock 14-3 over a five minute span. The Lady Bulldogs broke the scoring drought with a free throw and layup by junior guard Genesis Carter. The Lady Eagles finished the quarter on a 5-0 run. Whitaker said the team talked during the break about keeping control of the game even with a decisive lead.

“We wanted to learn to kind of control the game instead of just continuing to play how we always play,” Whitaker said. “Understanding that we have a lead and how to protect the lead getting through the game.”

Hitchcock picked up the defensive intensity in the final quarter, outscoring Fairfield 12-6, with most of the points for both squads coming from the free throw line. The Lady Bulldogs went 8-of-16 from the stripe in the period while the Lady Eagles sunk 4 of 9 shots.