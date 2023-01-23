Flying high at The Highlands: MCC teams notch hard-fought sweep over Temple

If you want to compete for conference championships, you can’t let anyone get too comfortable in your own crib.

Both McLennan basketball teams proved inhospitable hosts on Monday night at The Highlands.

First, the 10th-ranked MCC women righted themselves after getting bumped out of the win column last time out, defeating rival Temple College, 74-54. Then in the nightcap, the MCC men used a follow shot by CJ Hall with two seconds remaining to claw past the Leopards, 76-74, to stay within one game of conference-leading Ranger, an 87-68 winner Monday over No. 22 Weatherford.

In the men’s game, MCC pushed out to a 10-point lead after a pair of free throws with 4:30 to play. But the Leopards ratcheted up the backcourt pressure to fight back, and tied the game at 74 with 33.4 seconds to play when Adrian Cohen split a pair of foul shots.

MCC got the ball across and called timeout with 23.7 seconds remaining to set up the final shot. The Highlanders let the clock run down to hold for one final attempt, and set up a screen to get a good look for sophomore forward Jaylen Thompson. His pull-up jumper from about eight feet out rattled in and out, but Hall was in the right place at the oh-so-perfect time for MCC. The sophomore guard from Killeen scooped in a putback with two seconds showing on the clock, and Temple’s desperation heave from half-court fell short, giving the Highlanders a hard-fought victory.

“We were trying to take the last shot and he kind of shot it off-balance, but the good thing about it, a lot of times in a game if you take the last shot, you can get a rebound because everybody is watching the shot,” said MCC head coach Kevin Gill. “We were able to slide in there and get the rebound and seal the victory. It never should have got to that point, but hey, it is what it is. Like an old coach told me, an ugly win is better than a pretty loss.”

For the two decades that he’s stalked the sideline at The Highlands, Gill has made hard-nosed defense the program’s calling card. Sure, the coach is fully capable of getting frustrated about a silly mistake by his Highlanders on the offensive end, but he’s even more liable to lose sleep when they aren’t talking, aren’t moving and sliding and helping defensively.

MCC (16-4 overall, 3-1 conference) suffered more lapses than Gill would like throughout the first half, which aided Temple’s bid to snatch a road win over its forevermore I-35 rival. But the Highlanders’ commitment to the process allowed them to wear down Temple in the end.

“That’s one thing you can bring — your energy and effort and just being tough,” Gill said. “You can bring that every night. You may not be able to make shots, but that and follow assignments. We didn’t do a very good job of paying attention to detail, and that’s something that we’ve got to really work on and get better. A lot of times it don’t really hit you until you lose. After this win, we’ve got to go back to the drawing board and see if we can correct some things.”

The game could have been sponsored by Pringles, because it was plenty chippy throughout. Of course, that’s fairly typical of most MCC-Temple meetings, but especially when the two teams come into the night tied in the league standings as they did on Monday.

“No matter what, it’s always going to be a dogfight,” Gill said. “You get a new group every year, but the results are about the same. A lot of times whoever has the last possession wins, or it’s going to be a blowout, one of the two. We were able to get the win, and we’ve got to get ready for Grayson on Wednesday.”

It was a grind for sure, interspersed with occasional Tweet-worthy highlights, including an emphatic first-half alley-oop from MCC’s Nick Shogbonyo to Dmarion Smith for the flush. But Temple, behind some equally athletic finishes from the likes of Cohen and Norman Beckford, kept things close, and trailed only 41-35 at the halftime break.

Shogbonyo gave the Highlanders some heady play at the point guard spot, dishing out six assists, and also led the way in scoring with 19 points, hitting 4 of 5 free throw attempts in the second half. Hall added 11 points — none bigger than his two points for the game-winner, of course — while freshman forward Mason Lockhart gave the Highlanders some tough minutes inside and finished with 10 points. 6-7 sophomore forward Khalif Allim also had 10 points to go with two blocked shots.

In a game where rebounds came at a premium, Smith skied for 16 of them, and also chipped in nine points.

For Temple, Cohen scored a team-high 17. Former Midway standout Anthony Hicks zipped around and made some key plays defensively in Temple’s closing surge to tie the game.

The Highlanders will be right back at it Wednesday against Grayson, as they’re in a stretch of four games in an eight-day span.

For Temple, the loss stung even more when the Leopards’ team bus didn’t start after the game.

Women No. 10 MCC 74, Temple 54

At various stages of the first half, Highlassies coach Bill Brock implored his team to “Hurry! Hurry!”

They got the message.

MCC quickened the pace and eventually left the visiting Lady Leopards in their dust, bouncing back from their first conference defeat with a big win over their longtime rivals.

The Highlassies (16-2 overall, 4-1 conference) closed the first half on a 14-0 run to take command of the game. Prior to that, Temple (10-8, 2-3) had done an admirable job of staying glued to MCC’s hip. In particular, the Lady Leopards used some sharp outside shooting from sophomore guard Imani Mitchell to keep the game close. Mitchell nailed a pair of 3-pointers in the first half, and her driving layup with 4:27 remaining in the second quarter gave Temple a 28-24 advantage.

But MCC cranked up its defensive pressure, and — funny how these things are connected — it resulted in better looks at the basket on the other end. The Highlassies scored the final 14 points of the first half, including a pair of sweet jumpers by sophomore guard Jaydyn Bullard and a sugary scoop to the hoop from sophomore guard Chelsea Wooten.

“I think increasing the pace helped a lot, but more than that we played defense and limited them to one shot,” MCC head coach Bill Brock said. “Our post players got into foul trouble, so we had to go real small. And that helped us. We actually went real small and it gave us a little more quickness on the defensive end, and on the offensive end we were able to spread the floor and that really helped us.”

MCC’s rapid-fire approach could best be encapsulated by a three-second sequence at the end of the third quarter. Following a Highlassie turnover, Temple prepared to take the ball out of bounds along the sideline. But MCC swarmed the Lady Leopard ballhandler and Aysia Ward poked the ball away for a steal and then drew a foul on a driving layup before the clock expired. Her two free throws allowed the Highlassies to widen the gap to 20 points entering the fourth at 55-35.

Brock liked his team’s response, considering just two days before MCC lost to a rugged Collin team on the road. That loss was the team’s first in nearly three months and snapped a 15-game winning streak. But with their win over Temple, coupled with Collin’s Monday loss to Grayson, the Highlassies thrust themselves right back into the conference championship conversation.

“The first message was this: we did not play good enough to win that day,” Brock said, referring to the loss to Collin. “We didn’t rebound the ball well enough and we didn’t take care of it. We had too many live ball turnovers and we settled for the 3-point shot too much. I thought tonight (against Temple) we did a much better job of taking care of the ball, and our scoring was spread around a lot better. So, that’s how we are. We’re a much better team when our scoring is spread out among four or five players than it is if we have one player leading us.”

To that end, MCC put three players in double-figure scoring while another finished just a point shy of that mark. Miannah Little and Bullard tied for high-point honors with 16 points apiece, while Wooten had 10 and Cynaye Bobbitt put in nine.

Little, a former Super Centex star at Connally, also deftly directed the offense with patience and understanding.

“I’ve been really pleased with the way that Miannah has led,” Brock said. “She has learned how to play better with pace, and how to involve everyone else from the point guard position. Now at Saturday up at Collin her two-guard mentality kicked in and she had shots that she needed to take to keep us in the game. And she tried to do that. Tonight she did her usual job of spreading the ball around.”

Temple was led by Imani Michell’s 23 points, while Tia Mitchell added 11.

MCC will get its shot at another formidable foe when 22nd-ranked and conference-leading Grayson comes to Waco on Wednesday.